Say What Now? Dad Allegedly Walks In on Wife Having Sex with His Son, Teen’s Statement Now Admissible for Trial

In his statement, the teenager describes the situation as “f–ked up,” recounting how a night of video games, vaping, and horror movies allegedly resulted in him having sex with his stepmother, only to be discovered by his father.

A statement from a teenager who was allegedly the victim of sexual battery from his stepmother has been deemed admissible by a Florida court.

35-year-old Alexis Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 over an incident from July that same year, after her husband allegedly walked in on her having sex with his then-15-year-old son, her stepson. Yates reportedly pled not guilty to a charge of sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age back in December.

Per an order signed by Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy T. McCourt on May 30, 2025 — via Law & Crime — the teen’s interview with an agent from Safe Shorts, described as a “child protection team-like entity,” will be allowed as evidence during Yates’ trial. The decision comes after a hearing to decide whether the statement was “reliable and trustworthy.”

Explaining their decision, the court said the victim “appeared to be a particularly intelligent and mature young man,” who “also appeared to be somewhat worldly and familiar with adult things,” citing how he described using a THC vape before allegedly having sex with Yates and smoking marijuana “pretty much every day” while staying with his father and stepmother. The court said it doesn’t believe his marijuana use “impacted his ability to recall the events that occurred in a material way,” calling his recollection of what allegedly happened as “highly detailed.”

Describing the teen’s emotional state, they said that “while he was not displaying emotions like sadness, the child appeared nevertheless expressed a mix of emotions consistent with the complex situation in which he then found himself.” Per the docs, the teen referred to the situation as being “f–ked up,” said he was “lovestruck” and “infatuated” with Yates — while saying his father wanted to “disown” him over what had allegedly occurred and expressing his “anger” for his dad allegedly wanting “to cover it up.”

The court said much of the teen’s statement was in response to “appropriate, open-ended, and non-leading” questions, saying his comments came “extemporaneously and without prompting,” which they believe “weighs in favor of the statements reliability.”

The docs go on to say the teen’s statement “did contain certain descriptions that gave the statement the ‘ring of truth,'” citing how he said he told Yates what they were allegedly doing was “so bad,” and his specific description of certain sex acts. This, per the court, is a sign he wasn’t using “child-like descriptions” of what allegedly happened.

They also found no motivation for him to make up his story, said he was “obviously competent to testify” and is able to tell the difference between reality and fantasy. The court believed his statement wasn’t vague, writing that, “at one point that he felt he may have been being too detailed and that he did not want to make the interviewer uncomfortable.”

The court wrote that they found no evidence of “improper influence” or “coaching” behind the teen’s statement, before saying he also “did not shy away from making statements that would cast himself in a negative light,” including the use of marijuana the night of and before the incident in question. That, they wrote, “bolsters the overall reliability of his statement and its contents.”

Details of the Alleged Crime

According to Yates’ arrest affidavit, also via Law&Crime, authorities spoke with the teen at a child advocacy center in August 2024, after allegedly receiving an anonymous tip claiming “the child victim’s father had walked-in on the incident.”

In an interview detailed in the docs, he said the alleged incident happened a month prior, while the teenage victim was visiting his father for the summer in Florida.

He claimed that while his father was working late, he and his stepmother shared a THC vape and began playing video games together around 11pm, before watching “Terrifier 2.” When he indicated he was bored, he said the two then began speaking about “how ‘horny’ the suspect was.” The teen said he began playing with her hair, then asked if she wanted to “cuddle” — this after he claimed she had been making “sexual jokes” and had been “continuously saying how ‘horny’ she was” in the weeks leading up to the night in question.

One of the jokes he mentioned was her allegedly saying “I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy” after they went to the gym together. He said she also made a joke about him watching “step-mom pornos.”

After he laid on top of her, he said she “began to moan” and commented, “Ah man, I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough” as things continued to escalate. He also claimed that as he performed oral sex on her, she said, “This is so bad,” before they began having penetrative sex.

“They heard something in the garage but then kept going. Suddenly, the door began to unlock. The front door is directly in front of the couch. The child victim recalled running to the bathroom with his pants around his ankles as his father entered the home, seeing his wife with no bra on and a blanket covering the lower half of her body,” reads the affidavit.

“The child victim’s father saw the child victim running to the bathroom and yelled, ‘What the f–k is going on?’ as he threw things,” read the docs.

The teen said he then overheard her father yelling at the suspect, claiming she told his father “she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger.”

After he was taken to his grandfather’s home by his dad, the teen said he called the suspect the following morning. In their call, he claimed she told him she wished “his father had not of caught them,” before also allegedly saying his penis “looked like his father’s penis with younger skin” and giving him “a sexual rating of seven out of ten.”

She was arrested in November; her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in December.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline — 800.656.HOPE (4673) — provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.

via: TooFab