Ice Responds to Chappell Roan After Defiant Message—’Get a Grip’

Published 1 day ago

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Chappell Roan made a significant onstage statement against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), thrusting her into a national flashpoint. At her Pasadena concert in early October, she had a moment that quickly went viral about. Now ICE has fired back. The exchange amplifies tensions over enforcement tactics, public dissent, and the boundaries of free speech in a fraught political climate.

Chappell Roan Calls Out ICE

During her show in Pasadena, California, the “Pink Pony Club” singer paused mid-set to express her admiration for Los Angeles and her contempt for ICE.

“F*** ICE!” the singer screamed.

@daelmontalva CHAPPEL ROAN SAYS "FUCK ICE" #chappellroan #rosebowl #concerts #fyp? #ice ? original sound – Dael Montalva

Her callout spread quickly across social media, stirring reactions not just from fans but from government agencies themselves.

Roan meant it as a direct challenge to the agency’s tactics and the trauma many immigrants feel under its mandate. And she is not the first artist to address immigration onstage. But her bluntness in that moment hit differently, especially in a city like Pasadena, where tensions over demographic change and deportation policies already simmer.

ICE Fires Back: ‘Get A Grip’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not let the moment pass silently. According to USA Today, Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, made a statement to TMZ.

“Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip,” McLaughlin said.

The response framed her outburst as imprecise, inflammatory, and unfair to the agency’s broader mission. The response also implied that as a public figure, she should be more measured in her judgments.

Rising Tensions Around ICE Enforcement

Roan’s clash with ICE is only one front in a broader struggle. Across the country, public backlash against ICE escalates. The Associated Press reported that Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency over ICE raids, citing fear, disruption, and financial harm to residents. That move allows local authorities to mobilize aid to those hurt by enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, ICE operations in major cities have drawn sharp criticism. In Chicago, late-night raids have ensnared U.S. citizens, broken down doors without visible warrants, and separated families. Often with excessive force.

According to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, agents are reported to have used helicopters, flashbangs, and made claims of gang affiliation. In D.C. and other jurisdictions, residents have called out federal agents detaining people without proper identification, failing to show warrants, and charging in with militarized tactics.

These operations reflect direction from the Trump administration, which backs aggressive immigration enforcement and has pledged to expand ICE’s reach. Critics argue that policy includes cruelty as a tool. As one raid after another unfolds, more communities ask whether ICE’s actions exceed legal and moral bounds.

Roan’s defiant moment is part of a cultural movement where artists, communities, and local governments are pushing back, demanding accountability from an agency many see as overstepping its authority.

What do you think about Chappell Roan’s protest and ICE’s response? Share your thoughts in the comments.

