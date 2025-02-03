BY: Darrel Marrow Published 4 hours ago

It’s a “Femininomenon,” and newly minted Grammy-winning-musician Chappell Roan is leading the charge! The singer and LGBTQIA+ icon burst onto the music scene in 2024 and has since become one of the biggest pop stars. She began her musical career by sharing covers on YouTube, which led to her signing with Atlantic Records and the release of her debut EP, “School Nights,” in 2017. Although it took a few more years before her career kicked off, she has not slowed down. Here are five fun facts about the “Midwest Princess.”

1. Her stage name is an ode to her family.

The stage name “Chappell Roan” is a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather, Dennis Chappell, and his favorite song, “The Strawberry Roan” by Marty Robbins. This blend of personal and musical heritage reflects her deep familial connections. “I have never felt super connected to my real name, Kayleigh,” she told “The Cherwell.” “My grandfather’s name was Dennis K. Chappell, so I took Chappell in his honor. Before he passed away in 2016 due to brain cancer, I told him that I was going to be Chappell for him.”

2. Chappell signed her first record deal at 17.

Long before she became a global superstar, Roan signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 17. This early start made her miss significant high school milestones, including her senior year, prom, and graduation, as she pursued her burgeoning music career.

3. She was raised conservative.

Chappell was raised in a conservative Christian home, where she attended church three times a week with her family. She now identifies as a lesbian and is becoming a prominent figure in the LGBTQIA+ community. “I know for a lot of people, it’s actually very freeing. For me, it almost did the opposite, where I felt like I couldn’t be myself, that who I was was a sin and I was going to hell no matter how good of a person I was or how much I loved God, for being gay,” she explained to Zayne Lowe during “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas” via Gay Times. “I just couldn’t handle feeling ashamed.”

4. Chappell’s style is inspired by drag queens.

It’s no secret that Roan’s style is heavily influenced by drag culture and iconic performers such as Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Dolly Parton. Her signature makeup, which consists of blue eyeshadow and white face paint, is an ode to drag icons. “Me saying I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist at Coachella was a nod to her, how much I admire her, and how much drag is intertwined with my project,“ Chappell wrote on Instagram Stories, per Them.

5. A year before she blew up, Chappell worked at a summer camp.

In 2023, Chappell sat down with The Line of Best Fit, to discuss her debut studio album. During the chat, she revealed how she stayed grounded. “I teach at a summer camp; I’m a cabin counselor because I love it, and this job sweeps you away with the tide,“ she told the outlet. “It’s so easy to feel that this is your whole world and there’s nothing going on outside, but working at a summer camp where I just help with the dishes. It’s just so grounded.“

At the time, Chappell was only a rising star. However, months later, she was thrown into the spotlight.

