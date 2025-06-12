BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

The 2025 Mistr Ambassadors didn’t come to play — they came to slay, strip down, and shake up the conversation around sexual health. These influencers are taking HIV prevention out of clinics and into your feed, making it feel relatable.

Mistr is serving patients nationwide — and this campaign is leveling up. It’s all about normalizing PrEP, DoxyPEP, and sexual health routines as everyday basics. Mistr, the telehealth platform founded by Schukraft, has been changing the game since 2018. Mistr makes access to HIV prevention meds and testing easy. With sleek packaging, private consultations, and queer-first vibes, Mistr has become the go-to for folks who want care without the red tape.

Here’s a look at the 2025 Mistr Ambassadors who are turning heads and turning up for the community.

1. Bruno Alcantara (IG: @brunocalcantara)

Model Bruno Alcantara brings that Brazilian bombshell energy to the 2025 MISTR squad. Best known for flexing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew since season 11, Bruno channels his model-activist vibes into life coaching, massage therapy, and event producing.

2. Harold Cabrera (IG: @haroldcr)

Known as the “Puerto Rican Prince,” Harold Cabrera brings some flavor to the MISTR ambassador squad with bold island energy and magnetic sex appeal. He lives in New York and reps his Puerto Rican heritage with pride.

3. Chase Carlson (IG: @chase_carlson12)

Chase is a cosplaying Mistr ambassador who lives in San Francisco. When he’s not advocating for online PrEP, Chase is in the gym. He has an impressive physique, which he shows off on Instagram.

4. Christian Dante (IG: @christiandante)

In addition to being one of the new Mistr ambassadors, Christian Dante is a fashionista. In May, he dropped a behind-the-scenes reel from his Met Gala weekend shoot with visual artist Corey Rives.

5. Dany Juvier (IG: @javao2021)

Dany Juvier mixes Latino-infused humor, high-energy fitness challenges, and candid mental-health check-ins on his Instagram feed. As a new MISTR ambassador, Javao flexes that same blend of authenticity and confidence to normalize free PrEP, DoxyPEP, and at-home STI testing.

6. Kyle Krieger (IG: @kylekrieger)

Influencer Kyle Krieger commands a legion of over 2 million followers on Instagram, where he dishes out tennis tips, film musings, fitness hacks, and DIY building projects.

7. Jordan Lipes (IG: @iamjordan_official)

Jordan Lipes injects Broadway-level flair and model vibes into the MISTR fam. He headlines as the official MISTR model fresh off the “Moulin Rouge” National Tour, and he’s already flexing that platform to normalize PrEP.

8. David Oberto (IG: @davidoberto)

Based in Dallas with roots tracing back to Panama, David Oberto shares everything from moments of love and personal growth to community-centered reels.

9. Robert Perez (IG: @robert_ae_)

Model Robert Perez is putting his physique to use, showing off his body while also helping to promote Mistr. The 2025 ambassador is not shy about anything, and that includes prevention.

10. Ty Talley (IG: @tytalleyofficial)

Ty is an Ohio-born model who also loves interior design. His Instagram feed features his modeling work and offers glimpses into his design interests.

11. Doryin Thames (IG: @drynthms)

Brooklyn-based model and medical device specialist Doryin Thames combines thirst-trap energy with brainy MCU geek vibes. Since joining Mistr, he’s been hyping PrEP on his feed, reminding his followers to stay healthy.

12. Dru Vu (IG: @dru_vu)

Dru Vu is giving main character energy — and we’re here for all of it. This NYC-based performance artist and creative director doesn’t just serve looks, they serve purpose.

By mixing sex-positive vibes with no-BS healthcare, Mistr is rewriting the playbook. They’ve already reached over 500,000 patients nationwide, and with this ambassador campaign, they’re cranking up the volume on normalizing prevention.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

