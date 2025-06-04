BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

HIV prevention used to be wrapped in red tape, judgment, and long doctor visits. But Mistr is flipping the whole system on its head. This telehealth service made getting on PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) easy, private, and most importantly—free for most folks. For the LGBTQIA+ community, that shift has been nothing short of life-changing.

Let’s break down how Mistr PrEP changed the lives of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mistr is changing the HIV prevention game.

Mistr is making HIV prevention easier than ever. The key is convenience and privacy. Mistr ships prescription pills and home lab testing kits after a secure video visit. The digital platform allows users to apply for PrEP from their phones. No awkward convos, no waiting rooms, no judgment. For a lot of gay, bi, and trans men—especially Black and brown folks in the South—that accessibility has been a game-changer.

Beyond convenience, Mistr users report a profound psychological lift. Research finds that MSM on PrEP report higher life and sexual satisfaction and lower anxiety and depression than those not on PrEP.

That psychological payoff multiplies for men living with HIV. PrEP and other modern antiretroviral therapies (ART) have undoubtedly been beneficial. People on effective treatment now have a near?normal life. Even better, “undetectable?=?untransmittable.” The CDC explains, a person on ART with an undetectable viral load has minimal risk of sexually transmitting HIV. A study in the National Library of Medicine found that after six months of therapy, patients saw improvements in physical, psychological, even spiritual well?being. Basically, modern HIV meds don’t just keep people alive – they let them live fully without fear.

Folks are raving about their experience with Mistr.

There are a lot of online medication services around, but members of the LGBTQIA+ community have found that Mistr is where it’s at. In response to a Reddit user who was questioning whether to use Mistr, other subscribers shared their experience.

“I haven’t had an issue, customer support replies within 24 hours,” one Redditor wrote. “Was 100% free, did my labs at Quest versus at home, and it took 3 days to come back (over a holiday weekend as well). I have an account with Quest, so I was able to see my results days before my appointment with Mistr… So, that was nice.”

Another Mistr user suggested that the online service was way more convenient than using traditional pharmacies. “It may require some patience to establish but after that it works perfectly… Overall, Mistr is so much more convenient,” they commented.

Mistr members are also speaking up on Facebook about their experiences. One user gushed, “Very happy that I joined MISTR. It is very easy to keep track on my health. Thank you to the MISTR team.” Another praised the platform for making online healthcare accessible across generations, writing, “It’s a great way to help young and old individuals keep themselves protected from HIV and STDs. I love it.”

Mistr is making strides in Black and Brown communities.

Black and Latino gay men remain far less likely to be on PrEP than white men, even though they suffer far more new infections. According to Fierce Healthcare, 94% of white MSM who could benefit from PrEP had prescriptions versus only 13% of Black and 24% of Latino MSM. By contrast, Mistr’s user base skews very diverse. CEO, Tristan Schukraft, notes that 25% of Mistr users are Hispanic/Latinx. This is well above that demographic’s 17% share of PrEP users nationwide.

“This same demographic makes up 25% of Mistr users, outperforming the national numbers and reaching this needed demographic,” Schukraft explained per The Body. He also noted that, in 2021, people aged 25 to 34 represented over 37% of all new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. “This same age group represents the largest age group of Mistr users at 43%, so I know we’re on the right track with that demographic as well.”

In practice, that means Black and Brown men in can use their phones for prevention instead of relying on a clinic that might not understand or trust them. The result is tangible. In Georgia — a state hit hard by HIV — Mistr teamed up with Walmart to put free home testing kits in seven Atlanta stores.

“There is an undeniable HIV crisis in Georgia with not enough resources available,” Schukraft said, per Them. “This program addresses the community’s need for care options and increased sexual health education. I am proud that Mistr continues to democratize access to PrEP, DoxyPEP, and long-term HIV care and show up for these underserved individuals.”

HIV is still out there, but so is prevention. And with Mistr making moves, more folks are staying undetectable and unbothered. By cutting cost, distance, and stigma, Mistr is empowering men in the concrete jungle to protect themselves. No longer does scheduling a doctor’s visit or worrying about copays stand between a man and peace of mind. Prevention is protection — and now, it’s finally accessible to the people who need it most.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

