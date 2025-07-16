BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 minutes ago

For some people, HIV feels like something that happens to “other people.” It’s a distant issue — something for a different community, a different generation, or a different lifestyle. That thinking, though, is exactly what makes HIV transmission possible in 2025. The “I don’t need PrEP“ mindset sounds harmless on the surface, but the consequences of underestimating your own risk or putting off sexual health decisions can be serious.

Mythbusting PrEP and HIV

There’s still a lot of confusion around PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis. Some believe it’s only for people with “multiple partners.“ Others assume it’s a medication you only need if you’re “high risk.“ The most dangerous myth? That HIV is no longer something to worry about — because we have meds now, right?

Let’s break that down. Yes, treatment has come a long way. But prevention matters just as much as access to care. HIV is still disproportionately affecting people in our communities. The virus doesn’t care how many people you’ve slept with, how “clean“ someone looks, or whether the vibes feel safe. It spreads through behavior, not identity.

The “I don’t need PrEP“ mindset creates a false sense of immunity. It leans on assumptions instead of facts. PrEP isn’t just for one type of person — it’s for anyone who wants to protect themselves. And the longer we act like HIV isn’t in the room, the longer it stays in our communities.

When Myths Meet Reality

Choosing not to take PrEP based on outdated assumptions doesn’t just impact prevention. It affects the people living with HIV, too. Stigma doesn’t always look loud. Sometimes, it sounds like, “I’d never mess with someone positive,“ or “That’s why I’m careful.”

When people dismiss PrEP, they indirectly send a message: HIV is something shameful. That message trickles down. People living with HIV may avoid disclosing their status, skip appointments, or stop taking meds to hide their reality. That silence can lead to transmission and poor health outcomes.

When we normalize PrEP, we also normalize care, protection, and honesty. It becomes easier for people to discuss their status, ask about testing, and engage in relationships with complete transparency. Shutting down the “I don’t need PrEP“ mindset opens the door to more inclusive, informed, and compassionate communities.

Adherence Is Bigger Than A Pill

For people living with HIV, taking medication regularly is non-negotiable. Viral suppression is the goal — and it works. When HIV is undetectable, it becomes untransmittable. That’s what U=U means. However, reaching and maintaining that status requires showing up for your health every day.

Med adherence keeps relationships strong, whether they’re romantic, sexual, or community-based. It allows people living with HIV to thrive, date, and build families without fear or shame. For those taking PrEP, consistency is also important. It’s not a one-time fix. You don’t get to pop one and call it a day. Daily use is what keeps you protected. If your lifestyle changes, your protection plan should evolve, too. Saying “I don’t need PrEP“ assumes the future will always look like today — and that’s not how life works.

Why HIV Prevention Still Matters

HIV hasn’t gone away, but some of the funding meant to fight it has. The current administration has started to cut HIV prevention programs, putting vital services at risk. One of the biggest we will see is the funding for multiple HIV vaccine studies, according to CBS News. Now more than ever, personal prevention matters. Relying on public systems to catch every case or provide every resource isn’t realistic when those systems are underfunded.

Prevention on Your Terms

Getting access to PrEP shouldn’t feel like a maze of insurance approvals and awkward appointments. That’s where platforms like Mistr come in. Mistr is an online service that connects users with doctors, pharmacists, and expert resources.

Mistr makes it easier to get your PrEP prescription covered without relying on insurance providers to gatekeep your sexual health. Everything’s online, discreet, and simple. Mistr’s model also removes the pressure and adds peace of mind.

Changing the Conversation

The “I don’t need PrEP“ mindset is outdated and risky. It keeps people from accessing life-saving prevention, it reinforces HIV stigma, and it slows progress in our most vulnerable communities.

What if protection were the norm, not the exception? What if we stopped asking who needs PrEP and started asking why more people don’t use it?

There’s nothing radical about taking care of your health. Taking PrEP doesn’t mean you’re reckless. And supporting people living with HIV isn’t charity — it’s community. So, let’s stop treating sexual health like a whisper topic. Let’s challenge the “I don’t need PrEP“ mindset every time we hear it, including when we say it to ourselves. Because protecting yourself protects everyone you care about — and the community you’re part of.

