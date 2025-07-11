BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

Madeline Miller’s “The Song of Achilles” has become much more than a best-selling mythic romance; it’s a rite of passage for some LGBTQIA+ readers. First published in 2011, this Greek war epic — told from Patroclus’s point of view — soared in popularity after a viral resurgence on TikTok. By 2022, it had sold over 2 million copies worldwide, according to Strand Magazine.

The love for “The Song of Achilles” only grew with social media. TikTok reviews sparked a renaissance for the novel, and within months, millions of young readers were posting tearful reaction videos. The hashtag #thesongofachilles now boasts over 440 million views. Miller herself tweeted that she was “astonished” and honored to meet the passionate BookTok community. Sales skyrocketed from about 50,000 copies in 2012 to millions.

“The Song of Achilles” is a love story, a queer awakening, and a gut punch wrapped in poetic prose. And for many folks in the LGBTQIA+ community, it hits deep. For centuries, people danced around Achilles and Patroclus like they were just “close friends” until Miller’s retelling. She stripped away the vague historical bromance language and gave us a full-blown, heart-wrenching queer love story.

For queer folks used to having their love stories erased or coded in subtext, this book feels like a reclaiming. It puts LGBTQIA+ love at the center of an epic, not in the margins. For many LGBTQIA+ folks, especially younger readers, this book felt like a breath of fresh air. It’s rare to see a queer love story treated with this kind of depth and tenderness, especially in a mainstream novel. The novel also helps reclaim a part of history. Queer people have always existed, but so many stories either erase that truth or bury it under vague language.

And let’s not forget how this book blew up on social media. Queer readers were the ones hyping it up, crying over it, sharing their favorite quotes, and passing it around like a rite of passage. It became more than a book — it became part of the culture.

What’s next for “The Song of Achilles?”

This passionate fandom also fueled hopes for a screen adaptation. Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been yearning for a live-action adaptation ever since the novel hit the wider public. In mid-2024, it emerged that director Matthew López, fresh off “Red, White & Royal Blue,” had been developing a TV series — even planning a “multi-season arc” but the project ultimately “fell apart” before production, according to Out.

Nonetheless, Miller is grateful for the reception of the book. “I’ve heard from people who said it helped them come out to their parents, and others who said it inspired them to get their PhDs, or to start their own novels,” she explained in The Guardian. “Every writer wants their book to have its own life, but I never in my wildest dreams imagined that my Achilles and Patroclus would get to have such a rich and rewarding one.”

