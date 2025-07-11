Home > NEWS

One and Done: Netflix Cancels ‘the Residence’ After Debut Season

BY: DM

Published 34 minutes ago

Uzo Aduba attends the Netflix premiere of 'The Residence'
Credit: The Mega Agency

Pack it up — the drama is done. Netflix just hit the brakes on “The Residence” after only one season, and fans are already sounding off. The Shondaland-backed murder mystery had all the right ingredients: an elite D.C. setting, high-stakes politics, and a whole lot of secrets behind closed doors. But even powerhouse names couldn’t save it from getting the axe.

Advertisement

“The Residence,” loosely inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s nonfiction book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House,” gave us an upstairs-downstairs-style whodunit set in the East Wing. The series followed Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective, played by Uzo Aduba, as she tried to piece together a crime that rocked the White House. Add in 157 suspects, a dinner party gone wrong, and a lot of ego, and the drama basically wrote itself.

Despite initial hype, the series has been axed — leaving many to wonder why. Here is everything we know about the cancellation of “The Residence.” 

Advertisement
“The Residence” did not perform well. 
Cast of 'The Residence' at Netflix premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

“The Residence” dropped on Netflix earlier this year, with fans excited to see Aduba in another leading role. But according to sources close to the streamer, viewership just didn’t match expectations. While “The Residence” debuted to decent numbers, it didn’t trend for long, and Netflix’s algorithm-driven model doesn’t play favorites, no matter how juicy the storyline. 

According to Deadline, “The Residence” was overshadowed by the success of “Adolescence,” which premiered a week later. And while the show had a lot of initial buzz, it quickly fell off the streamer’s Top 10 list. There’s also chatter about the cost of producing the series. “The Residence” had a star-studded cast led by one of the breakout stars from Netflix. Deadline also reports that the streaming service built a massive set for the Aduba-led drama that would essentially go to waste if the show returned for Season 2. Per the publication, the plan was to make “The Residence” an anthology series, leaving no use for the White House replica built for Season 1. 

Fans are already mourning online. “The Residence was fantastic and deserves another season. That makes me sad,” one person commented. While another wrote, “The Residence had potential like ‘Knives Out.’ We need more whodunnit TV shows, and that was a masterpiece.” 

Advertisement
Netflix also cancelled “Pulse.”

“Pulse” has also come to an end. The steamy hospital drama won’t be scrubbing back in for a second season. “Pulse” focused on trauma center life in Miami, led by Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, and Jessie T. Usher. Even with its #MeToo storyline and hurricane-level drama, it struggled to keep eyes on screen.

Netflix had big hopes — the show charted in its global Top 10 for four weeks, clocking about 162 million hours streamed, but viewership dropped hard after week two, according to What’s On Netflix. It also didn’t help that “Pulse” hit the scene six months after a wave of new hospital shows. HBO Max’s “The Pitt” was already killing it, and “Pulse” never managed to break free from its shadow. 

Did you watch “The Residence?” Should Netflix have given it more time to grow?

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Achilles and patroclus statue
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

How ‘The Song of Achilles’ Became an LGBTQIA+ Must-Read on TikTok

By: DM
Photo by Mathieu Turle /Unsplash
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Financial Tips for People with Autism: A Guide to Managing Money with Ease

By: Jasmine Franklin
passport and luggage
NEWS

What Is Trawick International? Travel Smarter with These Perks

By: Kara Johnson
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

LGBTQIA+ Tennis Players at Wimbledon 2025: Serving up Pride and Power

By: Kara Johnson
Maud Angelica Behn
CELEBRITY

Royal and Queer: Maud Angelica Behn Becomes First Norwegian Royal to Come Out

By: DM
Modern HIV Protection Mistr PrEP Is Saving Lives—Let’s Talk About It
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Mistr PrEP, a Modern HIV Protection Platform, Is Saving Lives—let’s Talk About It

By: Jasmine Franklin
City of Quebec
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

London’s Beloved Queer Pub the City of Quebec Makes a Fierce Comeback

By: DM
Zohran Mamdani
NEWS

Trans Rights, Healthcare, and Sanctuary: Zohran Mamdani’s LGBTQIA+ Views

By: DM
Trump speaks with the press.
NEWS

Trans Rights Win: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Backpedals on Anti-Trans Policy

By: DM
Charley Marlowe
CELEBRITY

From TikTok to Talk Radio: Charley Marlowe’s BBC Radio Era Is About to Begin

By: DM