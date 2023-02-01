Uzo Aduba to Star in Shondaland White House Murder-Mystery 'The Residence'

Uzo Aduba is coming back to Netflix.

via THR:

The Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black alum has been tapped to star in The Residence, the murder-mystery show from Shondaland duo Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Ordered straight to series in March, The Residence is described as a thrilling, comedic murder mystery.

Here’s the official logline for The Residence, per Netflix: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” The drama uses Kate Andersen Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, as a jumping-off point to tell a new murder-mystery story.

Aduba will portray Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. Cupp is an astute observer of human behavior, with a distinctive and — to some, unsettling — conversational style.

Paul William Davies, who previously teamed with Shondaland on ABC’s Scandal and For the People, serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Rhimes and Beers. The eight-episode series stems from Shondaland’s overall deal with Netflix as well as Davies’ pact with the streamer.

Aduba starred in all seven seasons of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, which marked one of the streamer’s first scripted original series. Her work as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren earned her two Emmys. She also took home a statuette for her work in the FX miniseries Mrs. America and was nominated in 2021 for her leading role in HBO’s In Treatment revival. She’s repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose.

We can not WAIT to watch Uzo in this.