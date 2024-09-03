Are you looking for the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix? The ones that’ll make you laugh, cry, or just feel all the feels? The popular streaming service has you covered with an amazing lineup of LGBTQIA+ movies. From heartwarming romances to powerful documentaries, these films will resonate with everyone.

Netflix’s LGBTQIA+ Section: A Haven for Queer Cinema

Netflix has made it easier to find LGBTQIA+ content with its dedicated section. Now, you can head straight to the LGBTQIA+ section, where a treasure trove of films and TV shows awaits. This collection showcases the diverse stories within the LGBTQIA+ community. So, grab your snacks, your boo, or your friends, and settle in for a movie marathon that celebrates love in all its forms.

Here are the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix right now.

1. ‘Bruised’ (2020)

If you’re looking for a movie with an emotional punch, “Bruised” is a knockout choice. Directed by and starring Halle Berry, this gritty drama follows a disgraced MMA fighter trying to rebuild her life while navigating a complicated relationship with her young son and a new love interest. The film offers a raw and powerful portrayal of redemption, resilience, and love. “Bruised” stands out as one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix, especially for those who enjoy stories of struggle and triumph.

2. ‘Disclosure’ (2020)

For those who appreciate documentaries, “Disclosure” offers an eye-opening look at how transgender people have been portrayed in film and television. Featuring interviews with trans actors, writers, and activists, this documentary dives deep into the impact these portrayals have had on both the trans community and society at large. It’s one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix if you want to educate yourself while being thoroughly engaged.

3. ‘Nimona’ (2023)

For animation lovers, “Nimona” is an absolute gem. This visually stunning film tells the story of a rebellious shapeshifter named Nimona who teams up with a knight to clear his name after being framed for a crime. With its unique art style and a storyline that embraces themes of identity, acceptance, and rebellion, “Nimona” stands out as one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix. It’s perfect for anyone who loves animation with a heart and a message.

4. ‘Single All The Way’ (2021)

First, it is never too early to start watching Christmas stories! So, if you’re looking for a feel-good holiday movie with a queer twist? “Single All The Way” is your go-to. This festive rom-com follows Peter, who convinces his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend when he goes home for the holidays, only to have his family play matchmaker in the most unexpected way. It’s lighthearted, funny, and full of holiday cheer. “Single All The Way” is one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix, perfect for those who love rom-coms with a festive vibe.

5. ‘Good Grief’ (2023)

For those who enjoy romantic dramas, “Good Grief” is a must-see, but have your tissues ready! This film follows a group of friends who reunite after the death of a loved one, navigating love, loss, and everything in between. The film handles its subject matter with care, offering a deeply emotional journey that resonates with anyone who’s experienced loss. “Good Grief” is one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix for those who want a tearjerker with a touch of hope.

6. ‘Fear Street’ (2021)

Horror fans, assemble! The “Fear Street” trilogy offers a chilling experience with a queer storyline that’s front and center. Spanning three different periods, these films follow a group of teens battling an ancient evil that has plagued their town for centuries. With its mix of slasher thrills and supernatural elements, the “Fear Street” collection is one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix for horror lovers looking for something to binge-watch.

7. ‘The Prom’ (2020)

No LGBTQIA+ movie list would be complete without mentioning “The Prom.” This glittering musical is about a group of Broadway stars who descend on a small town to support a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom. It’s fun, it’s flashy, and it’s full of heart.

Netflix’s LGBTQIA+ section is a goldmine for quality films that speak to the heart of the community. These titles are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the best LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix. And if you don’t see anything in the lineup you love, check out our LGBTQIA+ “coming of age” films or queer movies about summer love.

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ movies on Netflix? Comment below!