Streaming platforms are keeping things queer this August with a fresh lineup of TV shows and movies centered around the LGBTQIA+ experience. Whether you’re in the mood for bold coming-of-age journeys, heartfelt family stories, or wild queer thrillers, this month’s slate has something for everyone. August is packed with content that reflects the full spectrum of identity and love. So grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready to binge one of these new releases. Advertisement

Netflix

“On Swift Horses”

Netflix will add Daniel Minahan’s lush 1950s queer romance “On Swift Horses” to its library in late August. Adapted from Shannon Pufahl’s novel, the film follows Muriel, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, as she explores secret passions within and outside her marriage. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi’s character, Julius, begins a tender love affair with his coworker Henry, portrayed by Diego Calva.

The film tackles several 1950s taboos head-on. Muriel’s gambling spirals as the story unfolds, while Julius and Henry’s relationship portrays gay love as something ordinary and beautiful. Sony Pictures Classics released the film theatrically on April 25. Netflix is expected to stream it in August, just in time for fall binge season.

Hulu

“Are You My First?”

On August 18, Hulu premieres “Are You My First?” The dating experiment is co-hosted by Colton Underwood, who famously came out in 2021, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The series includes a diverse cast of self-identified virgins — straight, queer, and everything in between — as they explore intimacy in a judgment-free setting. During the dating show, the “largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled” search for connection through romantic dates and revealing challenges.

Disney Plus

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Disney Plus is rolling out more family fun this August with the return of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Season 3 of the hit animated series starts on Aug. 6 with nine new episodes.

For Kyla Pratt, who’s voiced Penny Proud since the original series hit in 2001, Season 3 doubles down on everything that made fans fall in love. “Although her personality and essence are the same, we see her challenge situations and people like she always has,” Pratt told Essence. “The first generation of viewers has grown up with her. And now our kids, or nieces and nephews, get to experience a character as real as Penny is.”

Prime Video

“Honey Don’t!”

Ethan Coen’s second queer-focused story, “Honey Don’t!” stars Margaret Qualley as PI Honey O’Donahue and Aubrey Plaza as the flirty cop Sister Agnes. The film hits theaters on August 22 and becomes available the same day for digital rental and purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango At Home.

“Honey Don’t!” is the second entry in Coen and co-writer Tricia Cooke’s planned “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” following last year’s “Drive Away Dolls.” For her part, Qualley said she is open to reprising her role in a third film. “I have not read a script and I haven’t been contacted,” she told i-D. “But let the record show that if I’m not in [the third film], I will be offended and I will be upset.”

August is turning up the volume on queer storytelling—and streaming platforms are finally catching up. This month’s lineup proves that LGBTQIA+ stories come in every genre and vibe. Whether you’re here for the drama, the laughs, or the love, these new releases won’t disappoint.

Which LGBTQIA+ show or movie are you most excited to stream this August? Comment below!