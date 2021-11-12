The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Watch First Trailer for Disney+ Revival [Video]

Disney+ is ramping up the nostalgia with the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.

via: TVline

More than 15 years have passed since the Prouds last pushed our buttons and made us want to hug them — and they haven’t aged a day.

Disney+ on Friday released the first official trailer The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a continuation of the popular animated series that originally ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.

Most of The Proud Family‘s original voice cast is returning for the Disney+ revival, with Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

Additional returning voices include Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross and Marcus T. Paulk as Penny’s classmate Myron.

The revival is also introducing several new recurring characters: Penny’s boyfriend Kareem (voiced by Asante Blackk), Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer), Maya’s brother KG (Artist “A Boogie” Dubose), their dads Randall (Billy Porter) and Barry (Zachary Quinto), and Michael Collins (EJ Johnson).

And if celebrity guests are more your thing, look no further. The following stars are confirmed to be lending their voices to the revival: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

Hit PLAY on the trailer below for your first look at The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Disney+ has yet to reveal the exact premiere date, but the show arrives in February 2022.