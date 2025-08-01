Exclusive: Tyson Beckford Has a Change of Heart in ‘King’s Court’ Sneak Peek [Video]

BY: Denver Sean
Published 18 minutes ago
Have you been watching Bravo’s new series King’s Court?
If not, you’ve been missing out on some great television — and some fine men!
If you’re unfamiliar, the show serves as a spin-off of the Peacock original series Queens Court and follows three celebrity kings — supermodel Tyson Beckford, NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard — as they attempt to find “the one,” aka their queen.
In an exclusive sneak peek of this Sunday’s upcoming episode, Tyson starts to second guess how he’s been treating the queens thus far.
Elsewhere in the episode, a matchmaker sets up each King with his perfect match, causing love triangles and unleashing insecurity.
Check out the clip below:
Don’t miss ‘King’s Court’ episode 4 this Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on