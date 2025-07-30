BY: DM Published 57 seconds ago

Queer youths are talking more openly than ever about sex and safety. From TikTok convos to group chats, PrEP — the once-a-day pill that prevents HIV — is on their radar. A JMIR study with sexual and gender minority (SGM) teens, many say they’re finally curious about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — the daily pill that blocks HIV. With stigma and logistics in mind, many young folks are turning to telehealth options that let them manage PrEP privately.

Advertisement

That’s where Mistr comes in. The gay-owned telemedicine platform delivers PrEP to customers via mail. Teenagers — 18 or older — can order an at-home lab kit, meet a doctor via chat or video, and get PrEP shipped in discreet packaging without ever stepping into a clinic. By offloading paperwork to Mistr, even teens with no insurance can get PrEP through assistance programs.

Mistr’s online model turns the bedroom, café, or library into a clinic. This convenience is crucial for youth juggling school, work, and maybe living at home. Many teens are motivated by empowerment and safety. They want to take charge of their health, without everyone minding their business. Here is a look at how young folk can navigate their sexual health with PrEP and Mistr.

Advertisement

Mistr is discreet, convenient, and ideal for busy youths.

Teens can be especially private, making Mistr the perfect solution for youths seeking PrEP. Just a discreet, online setup that gets you connected with a real doctor, sends you a free at-home lab kit, and delivers your meds to your door — all for free, whether you have insurance or not. And while over 70% of gay and bisexual teens said they’d take it if they could get it, most didn’t know it was approved for people under 18. Some teens also suggest that they would normally be afraid to ask about PrEP or other medications at traditional doctor’s visits.

“If we go to our doctors for a routine check-up, we’d be scared to talk about sex in general…because most teens are going to be intruded on by parents…it’s surely a roadblock for many teens,” a study participant shared with JMIR. While another stated, “I feel like some younger people may feel embarrassment or shame in looking into preventative measures.”

Mistr was designed with privacy in mind.

Mistr helps alleviate privacy worries, as the entire process takes place virtually. This convenience is crucial for youths juggling school, work, and maybe living at home. By combining privacy, free labs, doctor support, and insurance navigation, services like Mistr are a perfect alternative for teens facing traditional barriers. Amid worries about stigma and moms overhearing checkups, youth are looking for ways to manage their sexual health.

Advertisement

“I want to talk about this without feeling ashamed. I want respect and to stop fearing judgment,” one participant said. Another added, “I want to feel valued, supported, and seen by people who truly care about my sexual health and well-being.”

Sexually active young folks want practical protection.

Sexually active folks — especially in the LGBTQIA+ community — are no longer sticking to just one definition of “safe sex.” However, not everyone is aware of the benefits of PrEP. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), only 26% know about PrEP, and just 1 in 10 know someone who has used it. Alarmingly, 80% say they’ve heard little or nothing about the medication at all. And while young gay and bisexual men are not as likely to seek sexual health treatment, older gay men are staying prepared.

Per KFF, younger men are less supportive of widespread PrEP use than older men. 56% of those under 35 prefer limited use, while 64% of men 35 and older favor making PrEP widely available. However, this does not suggest that youths do not want to take PrEP — they simply are not aware of it.

Advertisement

For young people who are sexually active and ready to protect themselves, Mistr can help. Not only does Mistr provide PrEP, but it also offers resources and information for users to learn more about HIV and ways to prevent it. The service simply provides a clean, fast, and confidential way to take care of your sexual health.

Young folks today aren’t clueless. They’re cautious, curious, and craving real options. They want protection and privacy. They want to feel in charge, not overwhelmed. Mistr delivers all that and more. It isn’t just an app, it’s a lifeline for a generation that’s done with gatekeeping and guilt trips. If you’re young, LGBTQIA+, and sexually active, you deserve health care that respects who you are and how you live. With Mistr, you don’t need a hookup to get protected — just Wi-Fi.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Advertisement

Why do you think so many young people still haven’t heard about PrEP, even in 2025? Comment below!