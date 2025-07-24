Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

Hulk Hogan has died at 71.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, TMZ Sports has learned.

Medics were dispatched to the 71-year-old WWE legend’s Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning … with operators stating it was regarding a “cardiac arrest.”

We’re told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home … and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Just a few weeks ago, Hogan’s wife, Sky, denied rumors he was in a coma … stating his heart was “strong” as he recovered from surgeries.

We broke the story last month — there were rumblings Hogan was on his “deathbed” … but we were told at the time he was just dealing with the symptoms of a neck procedure he underwent in May.

