Home > FASHION / BEAUTY

This Monk Wears Heels: Kodo Nishimura’s Fight for LGBTQIA+ Acceptance

BY:

Published 8 hours ago

Kodo Nishimura poses for a photo on Instagram
Credit: Instagram/@kodomakeup

Kodo Nishimura is not your typical monk. Born in 1989, Nishimura grew up in his family’s Pure Land Buddhist temple, as revealed on his website. He later became both a priest and a celebrity makeup artist. After studying fine arts at Parsons in New York, Nishimura worked on high-profile beauty gigs, including doing makeup for Miss Universe contestants. Eventually, he answered a different calling. 

Advertisement

Now back in Japan, he wears saffron robes and pumps while preaching acceptance and self-expression. Here’s a look at Nishimura’s impact and why Tokyo’s queer community adores him.

Kodo Nishimura is helping normalize LGBTQIA+ lifestyles in Japan.

Nishimura grew up under his priest father’s roof, where he learned the rituals of Pure Land Buddhism, but he also had a flair for the glamorous. A childhood fascination with “The Princess Diaries” and Western culture inspired him to move to New York. There, he honed his craft in art school and on fashion shoots. By 22, he was interning with top makeup artists, strutting backstage at New York Fashion Week, and coaching beauty queens. At 24, he felt the pull of tradition and returned to Japan for monastic training. In 2015, he was fully ordained.

Advertisement

Nishimura now uses his blend of makeup and mantra to challenge stereotypes. He often cites Buddhism’s core teaching that “everybody and anybody can be liberated,” per Nippon. He even persuaded Japan’s Buddhist federation to issue rainbow “equality” stickers at temple gates as a symbol of inclusion. He also speaks bluntly about social norms. In an interview with Althea Talks, he described himself as “gender gifted. “

“I don’t have to introduce Buddhism to a Japanese audience, but in Japan I feel that people are pressured to conform to societal expectations — that women have to behave in this way, or that men doing [certain things] is not manly enough,” Nishimura told Tricycle. “That is something that I want to break in Japan.”

Nishimura points out that faith and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive. He recalls a wise master asking, “What’s the difference between wearing doctor’s scrubs and beautiful clothes?” The master essentially told him that as long as he delivered the message of liberation, it was never a problem to shine brightly.

Advertisement
Nishimura has inspired queer youth around the world. 
Kodo Nishimura poses for a photo on Instagram
Credit: Instagram/@kodomakeup

By openly living his identity — he uses he/him pronouns but resists strict labels — Nishimura has become a beacon for the LGBTQIA+ community. He once met a teenager in London who said reading This Monk Wears Heels finally helped her come to terms with her identity. “They said that by reading my book, they understood themselves,” Nishimura told Althea Talks. “I felt how important my work was to them. That moment made my trip to London feel worthwhile.”

Nishimura isn’t the only queer or LGBTQIA+ person in monastic or religious life. According to Lions Roar, one of the more prominent historical figures is Issan Dorsey, a S?t? Zen monk in San Francisco. Born Tommy Dorsey Jr., Issan lived a life marked by struggle and transformation. Similarly, Tenzin Mariko, a Tibetan transgender woman, began with monastic training before publicly embracing her gender identity.

Can traditional practices and modern self-expression coexist, or do you think they ultimately clash?

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Chelsea versus Manchester City Women; Kerstin Casparij of Manchester City
NEWS

Footballer Kerstin Casparij Tells Cis Women to ‘Look out for Your Trans Sisters’

By: DM
Pope Leo XIV Leads Traditional General Audience In Vatican
NEWS

Open Doors, Closed Blessings: Pope Criticizes Same-Sex Blessings in Interview

By: DM
two women enjoy apples on the grass at orchard
NEWS

The Best Places for Apple Picking This Fall to Savor Seasonal Fun

By: Kara Johnson
Empty chairs at broadway musical theater
MUSIC

The Stage Is Set: Our Favorite Gay Broadway Musicals

By: Kara Johnson
Charlie Kirk photographed with Donald Trump
NEWS

Charles Kirk’s View on LGBTQIA+: How His Rhetoric Fueled Division and Backlash

By: DM
Traitors host Claudia Winkleman attends event in UK
NEWS

‘The Celebrity Traitors’ Just Dropped a Wild Cast List—and It’s Queer as Ever

By: DM
Midori Monet
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

A Controversial Crowning and a Historic Honor: Miss International Queen 2025

By: Nick Fulton
Monet X Change attends the VMAs
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

From Crown to Commitment: Monét X Change Is Engaged to Andy Short

By: DM
Courts rule against lgbtqia+ rights
NEWS

Michigan Lawmaker Josh Schriver’s Proposes Online Porn Ban and Depictions of Trans People

By: DM
travel group jumping in the air at sunset
NEWS

Your Next Adventure Starts With G Adventures

By: Kara Johnson