Beloved “Big Brother” Star Mickey Lee Dead at 35

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Mickey Lee, a former star of the popular reality television show “Big Brother,” has tragically died at the young age of 35. Details surrounding her death remain limited at this time, but the news has sent shockwaves through fans and the entertainment community who remember her for her memorable presence on the series.

Tributes have begun pouring in from fellow contestants and viewers alike, highlighting the impact she made during her time in the spotlight.

Beloved “Big Brother” star Mickey Lee has died after being rushed to the ICU earlier this week.

Her family shared the heartbreaking update on her IG Friday morning, informing her nearly 30,000 followers she took her last breath during the evening of December 25, on Christmas. They remembered her as being authentic and strong, with a spirit that left “a lasting impression on fans.” They also thanked her fans for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

As we previously reported … Mickey suffered multiple cardiac arrests tied to complications from the flu. She landed in the ICU and was in critical, but stable, condition until Christmas morning.

Mickey’s family launched a GoFundMe after her hospitalization to help cover the tremendous cost of her stay. They wrote at the time … “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain … Every donation no matter the size will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mickey competed on Season 27 of “Big Brother” and instantly became a fan favorite for being able to balance authenticity with strategy. She was also an advocate for Atlanta’s cultural scene.

She was 35.

via: TMZ