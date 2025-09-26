BY: Kara Johnson Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Zen Chung/Pexels

When the air turns crisp and leaves begin to shift from green to gold, people naturally seek outdoor traditions. Apple picking is one of the top fall activities. It blends fresh air with a chance to harvest something tangible. Families, couples, and solo adventurers all enjoy it. It offers more than apples, and gives a connection to nature and community.

As August slides into September and October, the orchard season kicks into full gear. Farms open up their U-pick operations, and orchards offer abundant varieties, from Honeycrisp to Gala. The scenery adds beauty to the harvest. Rolling hills, autumn foliage, and farm stands with cider and donuts make the whole outing picturesque and memorable. Here are seven of the most picturesque spots for apple picking across the U.S. this season:

Lyman Orchards (Middlefield, Conn.)



This large and scenic orchard has over 30,000 trees spanning 27 apple varieties. It offers pick-your-own apples, farm market treats, cider doughnuts, and a corn maze. It is often ranked among the top orchards in the country.

Masker Orchards (Warwick, NY)



This orchard in the Hudson Valley offers a family-friendly atmosphere, no admission fee, and dozens of apple varieties. The farm store offers picnics, cider, and snacks.

Sky Top Orchard (Flat Rock, N.C.)



Founded in 1967, this orchard sits in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It features apple cannons, hayrides, cider donuts, and stunning mountain views.

Applecrest Farm Orchards (Hampton Falls, N.H.)

Credit: chudin Alexey/Pexels



As one of the oldest continuously operated orchards in the U.S., it offers more than just apple picking. It has a farm stand, multiple apple varieties, peaches, vegetables, and historic charm.

Apple Ridge Orchards (Hudson & Warwick Valley, New York)



About fifty miles from New York City, this countryside orchard is rustic and scenic. It pairs apple picking with pumpkin patches, farm markets, and scenic views over the valley.

Beak & Skiff Orchards (LaFayette, NY)



The Beak & Skiff Orchards is known for its beautiful setting near the Finger Lakes and over 300,000 trees growing 19 apple varieties. Visitors enjoy U-pick, hayrides, cider tasting, bakery items, and festive fall ambiance.

Solebury Orchards (Bucks County, Penn.)



This orchard is prized for its peaceful atmosphere and wide selection of apples. Over thirty varieties of apples grow at the farm. In addition, the orchard also provides farm market treats like donuts and apple butter. The location is a favorite for those looking for quieter fall outings.

Why These Orchards Make the List

These orchards stand out for their mix of scenery, variety, and fall charm. They offer more than just apple picking. Many have accompanying attractions such as cider stands, donut shops, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and wagon rides.

Expect crowds on weekends so early morning visits often work better. Check orchard websites for available varieties and pick times. Weather can affect fruit availability. Be sure to bring comfortable shoes, containers for apples, and consider bringing cash if needed. Some orchards charge per bag or by the pound.

Harvest Memories Waiting in the Orchard

Credit: Zen Chung/Pexels

These best places for apple picking this fall are more than destinations; They are experiences. Walking through trees heavy with fruit and breathing in autumn air connects us to the land and each other. The orchards listed offer beauty, flavor, and nostalgia.

Fall passes quickly, so plan ahead. Choose one or more of the orchards above and make a day of it. Pack snacks, a camera, and maybe picnic items. These are places where simple pleasures become lasting memories.

Which orchard would you like to visit this fall, and what apple variety do you love most? Let us know in the comments.