BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Monét X Change is officially off the market. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star revealed on Sept. 17 that she’s engaged to her longtime partner, Andy Short.

Advertisement

Monét first rose to mainstream fame on Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she finished in sixth place and earned the title Miss Congeniality. She later became one half of a historic “All Stars” win, sharing the crown on “All Stars 4” with Trinity the Tuck — and she recently returned to high-profile competition as a runner-up on “All Stars 7.”

Monét X Change is “locked in” with her new fiancé.

Monét shared the engagement news with a series of Instagram photos, including one where she kisses Andy while showing off her sparkling ring. “Locked in,” she captioned the photo. Andy echoed the love with his own post, thanking friends who helped him pull off the surprise and adding a sweet line to Monét, “Oh, and to my new fiancé agreeing to this.”

Advertisement

The couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key, but signs point to them being together since at least 2023. Andy’s Instagram documents their journey with trips to Cancun and Cabo, as well as plenty of candid shots showing a bond that’s both steady and affectionate. Andy isn’t in the entertainment spotlight like his fiancé — he works as a personal trainer, according to E! News. Beyond that, public info is slim. He doesn’t appear to be a public figure or celebrity.

Meanwhile, Monét’s career is anything but quiet. In addition to appearing on “Drag Race,” Monét released her debut EP “Unapologetically” in 2019, co-hosting the hit podcast “Sibling Rivalry” with Bob the Drag Queen. She is also set to appear on the upcoming season of “The Traitors US.”

“Drag Race” stars are winning big in 2025.

Reactions to Monét’s engagement poured in quickly. Bianca Del Rio joked, “PRENUP!!! PRENUP! PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT!” Trinity The Tuck shared a heartfelt, “OMG CONGRATS TWINNER!!!!” Michelle Visage and others also sent their congratulations.

Advertisement

The announcement adds to a string of happy moments for the Drag Race family in 2025. Several alumni have shared engagement and wedding news throughout the year. Alaska Thunderf**k told Entertainment Weekly she and longtime partner Matthew Herrmann are engaged after he proposed at a family celebration in Erie, Pennsylvania. Plastique Tiara confirmed her engagement in March, posting romantic proposal photos and the caption, “Baby boy, this is serious,” to her millions of followers.

A few reality TV moments made headlines as well. Onya Nurve claimed the Season 17 crown in April, walking away as America’s Next Drag Superstar. In July, Ginger Minj captured the title on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10.”

Bob the Drag Queen reached a career milestone with a Broadway booking. He will play Harold Zidler in a limited run of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” Meanwhile, Visage landed another major franchise move as host of the inaugural season of “Drag Race Down Under vs. The World.”

Advertisement

The franchise itself shows no signs of slowing. MTV greenlit RuPaul’s Drag Race for Season 18, and Paramount+ renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars for Season 11.

Which Drag Race queen engagement or wedding moment has been your favorite so far in 2025? Comment below!