'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Bob the Drag Queen, Robyn Dixon and More Reality Faves Join the Castle [Video] | lovebscott.com

‘The Traitors’ is returning for season 3 and Peacock has finally announced the much-rumored cast.

via Variety:

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, Alan Cumming “plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors ‘murder’ contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize,” the synopsis reads.

The Season 3 cast consists of reality TV personalities, top competitors and other notable figures, including actor, model and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, controversial “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause. Other notable competitors are Bob the Drag Queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania and Chanel Ayan from the “Real Housewives” universe; Ciara Miller from “Summer House”; Zac Efron’s brother Dylan; Gabby Windey and Wells Adams from “The Bachelor” franchise; Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from “Big Brother”; and “Survivor” stars Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano and Tony Vlachos.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

A release date for the third season of “The Traitors” has yet to be announced.

