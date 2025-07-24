BY: DM Published 1 day ago

It takes one bold twist on tradition to shake up the beer world — and Japanese designer Kenji Abe just did that with a bottle that literally can’t stand up. The moment photos of the bottle hit social media, the internet exploded with jokes, memes, and a whole lot of curiosity. But behind the humor is a deeper message about intentionality and mindfulness. Here’s why Abe’s design is taking over the internet.

Kenji Abe designed a bottle with sand in mind.

Unveiled at the 2nd International Conference on Design for Ocean Environments in Tokyo, Abe’s rounded-bottom beer bottle was created specifically to be stuck in the sand. Per the Edge Media Network, the design transforms beachside drinking into a hands-on experience. Instead of forcing drinkers to carry bulky tables to the shore, it allows users to push the bottle directly into the sand, which acts as a natural stand.

“Drinking beer while gazing at the sea is special. However, bringing a table to the sandy beach is challenging, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer,” their website reads. “Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand. Users can fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky with this work, enhancing the beach beer-drinking experience.”

Once photos of the bottle spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the online community latched onto its suggestive silhouette. Netizens have jokingly pointed out how the bottle looks like a buttplug. “Man, that s**t is for an a**hole. Quit lying,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “There are a few places that people will stick that bottle.”

Unique beer bottle designs are taking over.

Abe’s concept joins a growing lineage of novel beer bottles and can designs that appear to combine form and function. Among these is Nendo’s Dual-Tab Can, developed by the Japanese design firm to solve the age-old beer-pouring dilemma. According to Core 77, this clever can features two staggered pull-tabs — one that creates foam and another for a full pour — helping drinkers achieve the ideal 7:3 liquid-to-head ratio without needing any extra tools.

Similarly, Lucky Buddha Beer stands out with its distinctive packaging. Brewed in China and distributed globally, its bottles are shaped like a seated Laughing Buddha, introduced in 2010 to celebrate cultural symbolism and encourage upcycling into items like candle holders or vases. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Brewery has taken presentation to the next level with champagne-style bottles for its special batches of Belgian-style ales. These corked bottles offer a more elevated and celebratory drinking experience, blurring the line between beer and bubbly.

While Kenji Abe’s bottle remains a concept piece, whispers of a limited-edition collaboration have already circulated. A Tokyo microbrewery reportedly reached out to Abe about pairing the design with a “Mindfulness Lager,” according to the Edge Media Network. This low-ABV beer is meant to be sipped slowly. Abe’s design — whether viewed as functional art, a beach-day essential, or a playful twist on tradition — shows that even the most familiar objects can inspire fresh perspectives and spark conversation.

Would you drink from a bottle that can’t stand up—or does it scream “buttplug” too loud for you?