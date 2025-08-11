BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

Labor Day weekend isn’t just a holiday — it’s the grand finale of summer. One last shot to pop out, vibe out, and soak up that sunshine before sweater season rolls in. Whether you’re looking to party on the beach, chill with nature, or catch a cultural moment, there’s a destination with your name on it. Here are five locations to turn up at for Labor Day weekend.

1. New Orleans, La.

If you’re ready to let your hair down, New Orleans is the place to be. Labor Day weekend in the Big Easy lines up perfectly with Southern Decadence, a legendary LGBTQIA+ festival often called “Gay Mardi Gras.” Every year, NOLA’s queer community — and allies from around the world — turn up for five days of block parties, costume balls, and club events. It’s the city’s biggest LGBTQIA+ celebration, and the energy is unmatched. Outside of Decadence, New Orleans keeps the good times rolling with food and music on every corner. Stroll down Frenchmen Street and catch live jazz or blues pouring from every doorway, or step into a brass band show and feel the soul of the city.

2. New York City, NY

New York City stays lively all year, but Labor Day weekend brings a different type of energy. In Queens, tens of thousands of fans pack Flushing Meadows to watch top tennis players battle it out under the US Open’s bright lights. Meanwhile, Brooklyn turns all the way up with the West Indian Day Parade. On Labor Day, over 3 million people flood the Eastern Parkway to celebrate Caribbean culture with vibrant costumes, booming music, and nonstop dancing.

3. The Hamptons, NY

Just a couple of hours outside NYC, the Hamptons offer a go-to summer escape for the East Coast elite. Over Labor Day weekend, these upscale beach towns say goodbye to summer in a very posh way. Spend your days lounging on Atlantic beaches or browsing the chic boutiques in East Hampton. When the sun sets, head to Montauk for rooftop parties and club nights, where celeb DJs often take over the turntables. Don’t miss the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton — it’s a signature event that wraps up the season in style.

4. Chicago, Ill.

Over Labor Day weekend, the Chicago Jazz Festival transforms Millennium Park into a live music haven. The event continues its more than 40 years tradition of free, open-air concerts. As the world’s largest free jazz festival, it brings together global icons and local stars for unforgettable performances near Lake Michigan. The 2025 lineup features Grammy-winning bassist Esperanza Spalding and New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins as headliners.

5. Aspen, Colo.

Aspen isn’t just for snowy Instagram shots — it turns up in the summer too. The town proves it’s a warm-weather destination with the Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) Labor Day Experience. This annual three-day music festival offers an open-air celebration of rock, pop, R&B, and soul, all set against the stunning Elk Mountain Range. In 2025, JAS goes big. Imagine Dragons, Lenny Kravitz, and country star Luke Combs lead the weekend lineup. Beyond the festival, visitors can catch a final polo match or unwind at an outdoor wine tasting in town.

So, if you’re booking a flight, grabbing a rental, or hitting the road with the crew, don’t let this long weekend go to waste. Labor Day is your last summer hoorah — make it a time.

