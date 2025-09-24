BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 hour ago

Credit: Instagram/midorimonet

There has been controversy, a crown, and a whole lot of charisma. Midori Monét is your Miss International Queen 2025. Monét, a Black transgender woman, entertainer, and community organizer, claimed the crown on one of the most prominent pageant stages in the world.

On Sept. 20, 2025, Monét was crowned Miss International Queen in Pattaya, Thailand. The performer bested contestants from 23 countries to claim the crown. She also won awards for Best National Costume and Best Preliminary Performance. Olivia Lauren from Cuba was first runner-up, and Ha Tam Nhu from Vietnam was the second runner-up.

Her victory is historic as she is only the third American ever to win the crown and the first Black trans woman from the U.S. to do so. In her acceptance speech, she made a nod to the significance of this victory, “I feel like I am living out my ancestors’ wildest dreams… loud and proud in my skin, happy to be who I am and representing my entire community. It feels so amazing, and I’m so happy to do it alongside my sisters. This means the world to me,” Monét said.

The Crowning Controversy

While Monét’s win has been celebrated, it has also been the center of some social media controversy. Videos have gone viral showing that while Monét was announced the winner, many of the other contestants appeared to direct their cheers and attention toward Lauren, the runner-up, rather than toward Monét. Some contestants were seen first approaching or celebrating with the runner-up when the crowning was made.

This behavior sparked backlash on social media, where observers criticized what seemed like a lack of support for Monét at the moment of her achievement. This video has been made symptomatic of deeper tensions around racism in pageant spaces.

Compounding the controversy were claims of bullying. Lauren alleged that throughout the competition, she was subjected to ridicule and mistreatment, including being demeaned for “looking like a man” and other transphobic comments. She described feeling isolated. After her remarks, she issued an apology for how she spoke publicly before speaking directly with others, saying she has since cleared things up with fellow contestants.

Pageant Legacy

Miss International Queen is the world’s largest and most prestigious beauty pageant for transgender women. The competition began in 2004 to provide a global platform for transgender women to showcase their beauty, talent, and advocacy.

Contestants from around the world compete in categories such as evening gown, national costume, talent, and interview, with a strong focus on confidence and social impact. Beyond the crown, the pageant aims to foster greater visibility for trans communities worldwide.

Midori Monét’s victory in Thailand, while not immune to drama, is not just a shiny crown. It is a commitment to continued excellence and engagement with her community. Monét is a mentor, an organizer, and an advocate. Her reign as Miss International Queen will amplify the already incredible work she is known for.

