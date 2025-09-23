BY: Kara Johnson Published 5 hours ago

Credit: Marian Florinel Condruz/Pexels

Celebrities have been branching well beyond record deals, movie contracts, or brand ambassadorships in recent years. Hospitality has become a favorite playground. From boutique inns to full-scale resorts, stars invest in hotels to build legacies, design passion projects, or share their vision with guests. Many see this as a way to diversify portfolios and create spaces that reflect their values — inclusive, stylish, experiential, often LGBTQIA+-friendly.

Celebrity-owned hotels offer more than a bed for the night. They bring personality, storytelling, and authenticity. Whether it’s attention to design, local culture, culinary flavours, or activism, guests get more than just a place to sleep. For many celebs, putting their name (or heart) on a hotel is about crafting an experience. Now, let’s check out some celebrity hotels you should know. Here are six celebrity-owned hotels worth checking out:

The Greenwich Hotel, New York, USA

Robert De Niro co-owns this boutique hotel in TriBeCa with partners Ira Drukier and Richard Born. It features handcrafted designs, art pieces by De Niro’s father, a cozy courtyard, spa, and pool. It feels residential yet luxurious.

Cromlix, Dunblane, Scotland

Owned by tennis star Andy Murray, the property is a former Victorian country cottage that has been transformed into a luxury boutique hotel. Offering 13-plus rooms and antique décor, it’s quietly luxurious and perfect for nature + tranquility lovers.

Cypress Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, USA

Co-owned by actress and singer Doris Day (until her passing), the inn is pet-friendly, offers classic coastal charm and gardens, and attracts many returning guests who appreciate its warmth, art, and sense of community.

DreamMore Resort & Spa + HeartSong Lodge & Resort, Tennessee, USA

The DreamMore Resort & Spa + HeartSong Lodge & Resort is the newest addition to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Parks & Resorts empire. Offering a fantastic view of the Great Smoky Mountains, the property provides a luxe campy vibe, with a dash of Parton’s style intertwined into its presentation. Like her other properties, this location feels family-oriented yet distinctive and deeply personal.

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, New York, USA

Jimmy Buffett’s brand combines casual coastal living with hotel stays, music, food, and beach vibes. Not all properties are directly owned similarly, but it amplifies his signature style in hospitality.

La Lancha, Guatemala

This hotel is a more remote example, a boutique lodge owned by Francis Ford Coppola. It is immersed in nature, Maya culture, and the rainforest canopy, offering travelers an experience filled with beauty, authenticity, and peace.

Why the Celebrity Hotel Trend Matters

Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Celebrities often bring visibility, a local economic boost, and attention to detail. Their hotels tend to be conversation starters. Designs are curated, and guest experiences are often more personal. Hotels owned by celebrities usually also have storytelling built in, be that through architecture, art, or food.

From an LGBTQIA+ perspective, some celeb-owned hotels are committed to inclusion, safe spaces, and making all guests feel welcome. While not every property advertises this explicitly, the trend toward more diverse booking, staffing, environments, and programming is growing. Celebs who support equality often attract guests who value those same ideals.

What This Means for Travelers & Culture

Celebrity-owned hotels are reshaping expectations. They show that lodging can carry identity, not just luxury. Guests coming for comfort also want authenticity. When a hotel is built or owned by someone whose values align with ours — say on LGBTQIA+ inclusion, environmental justice, or regional culture — that adds intangible value. These spaces often feel more curated, more careful, and more meaningful.

There are risks. Maintaining high standards, avoiding celebrity tropes, and balancing price vs. value is challenging. Some properties succeed beautifully, others less so. But as more stars enter hospitality, the competition will push innovation: more boutique hotels with character, more resorts with activism, and more stays that are safe, inclusive, and joyous for all identities.

Would you choose to stay at a celeb-owned hotel over a regular boutique one? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.