BY: Kara Johnson Published 9 hours ago

Credit: Los Muertos Crew/Pexels

Out Adventures’ founders built the company on the belief that travel should be more than just a destination; it should be an experience. Co-founder Robert Sharp noticed a gap in the LGBTQIA+ travel market after a year of solo globetrotting. At the time, queer-focused travel options often consisted of large, impersonal cruises or luxury resorts. He and his partner at the time set out to create an alternative: a company that offered authentic, small-group adventures and connected travelers with local cultures and communities.

This vision became a reality when Out Adventures launched in 2009. From the beginning, the company has rooted its mission in community and support. The company aims to provide safe and memorable trips for LGBTQIA+ travelers while positively impacting the places they visit. Out Adventures commits to supporting small, locally owned businesses and to working with local guides who have deep insight into their regions. This approach ensures that the money travelers spend on a trip stays within the community, directly benefiting the local people. This travel philosophy enriches the traveler and empowers the host community.

What Makes Out Adventures Unique?

Out Adventures offers various trips, catering to different interests and activity levels. Are you looking for a relaxing escape? Or do you want an adrenaline-fueled expedition? There is an adventure for you. Their trips include active tours, cultural tours, and cruises, and destinations span all seven continents.

Each itinerary is meticulously crafted. Hike through the majestic landscapes of Patagonia, explore the art of Morocco, or take a relaxing yacht cruise in Croatia. A key focus is authenticity, and tours include unique experiences. Meet local LGBTQIA+ activists in Cuba, or take a cooking class with a local family.

Out Adventures and Community Support

Out Adventures is a company that puts its values into action. One of their notable initiatives is a partnership with Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit organization that helps LGBTQIA+ individuals facing persecution worldwide find safety. For every guest who books a scheduled group tour, Out Adventures donates a portion of the proceeds to this crucial cause. This ongoing commitment demonstrates that their mission extends beyond the boundaries of a vacation.

Their dedication to community support also extends to the local level. By intentionally partnering with LGBTQIA+-welcoming businesses and queer-owned enterprises, they contribute to the economic well-being and visibility of queer communities in their destinations. This intentional and ethical approach to travel ensures that their presence is a positive force. It’s a powerful statement that travel can be a tool for good, fostering empathy and understanding across cultures.

A Deeper Connection Throughout Adventures

Out Adventures stands out in the travel industry because of its unwavering commitment to its core values. It has successfully cultivated a niche that caters specifically to the LGBTQIA+ community, offering trips that are not only exciting and well-planned but also socially conscious. By focusing on small groups, immersive experiences, and supporting local communities, it creates an environment where travelers can feel truly connected to the world and to each other.

The company’s success is a testament to the growing demand for meaningful and authentic travel experiences. Out Adventures proves it can combine adventure with purpose, creating lifelong memories while making a tangible difference. Their journeys are more than just a vacation; they are an opportunity to explore new cultures, meet like-minded people, and reaffirm the power of community at home and abroad.

What does inclusive travel mean to you? Share your thoughts on how companies like Out Adventures can continue to foster positive and impactful experiences for the LGBTQIA+ community. Let us know in the comments.

