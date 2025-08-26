BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

Are you truly a sports fan if you haven’t truly lived until you’ve shouted at a screen surrounded by wings, cold drinks, and the excitement of a close game? It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard soccer fan or just there for that one really hot player; women’s sports bars give you the space to feel it all. They are loud, proud, community-centered spots that serve up equality with every pint. And who knows? You might leave with a new crush, a hangover, or both.

The Rise of Women’s Sports Bars

Women’s sports bars are finally getting the spotlight they deserve. According to NBC News, the number of bars in the United States dedicated to showing women’s sports is expected to quadruple this year, from just six at the start of 2025 to about two dozen by the end.

“The vibe that I feel when I go into other sports bars is it’s dark, it’s kind of a cement block, and you definitely have to ask to get women’s sports on and, for sure, to get the audio on women’s sports,” Molly Huyck, the owner of the Set the Bar, told the outlet.

She added that she plans to dedicate the bar to her late sister Kelsey.

“I’m super excited to have a sports bar that feels good and a place where everyone’s welcome.”

This means more spaces for queer women, allies, and sports lovers to cheer on their team without being talked over or worse, ignored. These bars are reshaping how we watch the game. They’re inclusive, intentional, and ready to make noise.

5 Women’s Sports Bars to Bookmark For The Next Game

These five popular women’s sports bars you should bookmark serve up cold drinks, bold energy, and a front-row seat to history in the making. And, yes, you should absolutely risk a hangover for these spots. And maybe a kiss, too.

1. The Sports Bra (Portland, Ore.)

Portland chef and owner Jenny Nguyen started a movement. The Sports Bra is the first U.S. bar to exclusively showcase women’s sports. The space is cozy, welcoming, and adorned with jerseys and memorabilia. The menu leans local, the cocktails are strong, and the energy is unmatched during big games. You’ll feel like you’ve walked into your dream group chat.

2. Watch Me! Sports Bar (Long Beach, Calif.)

Owned by wives Jax Diener and Emme Eddy, Watch Me! is unapologetically queer, unapologetically fun, and packed with personality. The bar is known for its clever drink names, brunch, and screenings of women’s sports events. It’s also dog-friendly on the patio, which may help seal the deal!

3. Matchless Six (Toronto, Canada)

Located inside The Dock Ellis, Matchless Six pays tribute to the original six members of Canada’s Olympic women’s track team. It’s the first bar in Toronto to spotlight women’s sports every night. The cocktails come with cheeky names, and the crowd is as diverse as the lineup on screen.

4. Jolene Jolene (Atlanta, Ga.)

Jolene Jolene stands as Atlanta’s first dedicated women’s sports bar. It officially opened its residency at Brick and Mortar in Pullman Yards on July 4th. Owner Chelsea Fishman wanted to create a community for women’s sports and their fans. The bar is named after the popular Dolly Parton song and will feature professional women’s sports, along with Atlanta vibes.

5. SET the Bar (Omaha, Neb.)

Founded by Molly Huyck, SET the Bar feels like what happens when your favorite teammate opens her dream bar. It’s intimate, neighborhood-y, and packed with dedicated fans. You’ll find community events, watch parties, and an unwavering focus on uplifting women athletes.

Women’s sports bars are here to change how and where we cheer. Whether you’re in it for the game, the community, or the cute bartender who knows the NWSL playoff schedule by heart, these spaces deserve your full attention. Grab your jersey, order that second round, and make yourself at home!

Which women’s sports bar do you want to visit? Tell us in the comments.