Nightlife Buzz: Here Are the Top 10 Lesbian Bars in NYC

One thing about New York City — you’ll never run out of exciting nightlife options. NYC offers some of the best queer+ bars and restaurants in the country. But sadly, Parade reported that there are only four official lesbian bars in NYC. And while the city doesn’t have many dedicated lesbian bars, the city does have plenty of queer-friendly spaces where lesbians can have fun and feel safe.

So, if you’re in the mood to dance and have a great time, here are the top 10 lesbian bars in New York City that you won’t want to miss!

1. Cubbyhole

Location: 281 W 12th St

Peak Nights: All Week (including weekends)

Vibe: Located in the West Village, Cubbyhole is a legendary spot that’s been around for decades. This cozy bar is decked out with quirky decorations and has a welcoming vibe that makes everyone feel at home. Happy hour is a big deal here, so drop by early for cheap drinks and stay for the good vibes. Many say the Cubbyhole is better on the weekdays, but Fridays and Saturdays are peak nights.

2. Henrietta Hudson

Location: 438 Hudson St

Peak Nights: Fridays

Vibe: Another West Village gem, Henrietta Hudson, is one of NYC’s oldest lesbian bars. It’s a staple in the community known for its dance floor, strong drinks, and inclusive atmosphere. The bar also hosts weekly events, including themed parties and trivia nights.

3. Ginger’s Bar

Location: 363 5th Ave

Peak Nights: Thursdays and Saturdays

Vibe: Ginger’s Bar in Park Slope is a must-visit if you’re in Brooklyn. This laid-back spot is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere. The bar has a pool table, a jukebox, and a backyard patio for those warm summer nights.

4. The Woods

Location: 48 S 4th St

Peak Nights: Wednesdays

Vibe: The Woods, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, isn’t a traditional lesbian bar, but it’s become a go-to spot for queer women on Wednesday nights. This popular bar has a spacious dance floor and a backyard patio, perfect for warm weather.

5. Mary’s Bar

Location: 134 Kingsland Ave

Peak Nights: Fridays and Saturdays

Vibe: Mary’s Bar in the East Village is a charming dive bar with a down-to-earth vibe. It’s a local favorite for its strong drinks, friendly crowd, and classic jukebox. The bar also hosts regular karaoke nights, which always draw a crowd.

6. Raw Honey

Location: Brooklyn

Peak Nights: Varies

Vibe: Although Raw Honey isn’t a lesbian bar, it is a safe space in the queer community. According to ESSENCE, Raw Honey is “the queer and trans-BIPOC event collective in Brooklyn [that] provides a safe space for marginalized individuals to party and be themselves.” Raw Honey hosts different events like burlesques, Pride, and more in Brooklyn. Additionally, the event collective holds events throughout the country.

7. The Bush

Location: 333 Troutman St, Store 4

Peak Nights: Thursdays

Vibe: Tucked away in Bushwick, Brooklyn, The Bush is a hidden gem for the LGBTQIA+ community. The bar hosts various events, from DJ nights to queer figure drawing. It’s the perfect spot for those looking for something a little different.

8. Maite

Location: 159 Central Ave

Peak Nights: Fridays

Vibe: Maite, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is a women-owned restaurant and bar known for its welcoming ambiance and craft cocktails. It’s a great place to start your night or to have a relaxed evening with friends. The bar often features live music, making it a perfect spot for those who appreciate a more laid-back nightlife experience.

9. Dave’s Lesbian Bar

Location: Astoria (Queens)

Peak Nights: Varies

Vibe: Dave’s Lesbian Bar is a pop-up bar that hosts monthly lesbian pop-ups and other events throughout Astoria. According to Queer Sapphic, all proceeds from the monthly events are for various non-profit causes such as Astoria Food Pantry, Queen’s Center for Gay Seniors, etc. Attendees can enjoy queer-owned vendors offering massages, haircuts, and more.

10. Good Judy

Location: 563 5th Ave

Peak Nights: Fridays and Saturdays

Vibe: Good Judy is a skip away from the Iconic Ginger’s Bar. The bar has two floors and four distinct areas, including a backyard patio. They host activities like piano sing-alongs, queer trivia nights, puppet show karaoke, and more.

These top 10 lesbian bars in NYC offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking to dance the night away or relax with a drink. So grab your friends and hit up these spots to experience the best of what the city has to offer.

Which NYC lesbian bars do you frequent? Comment below!