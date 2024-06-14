Celebrate Pride Month At The Best Pride Parades In The U.S.

#BattleOfThePride The Ultimate Guide To The Country’s Best Pride Parades

Friends celebrating the best pride parades
Credit: Canva/davideangeliniphotos

Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies to unite and celebrate love, identity, LGBTQIA+ history, and progress. It’s a vibrant display of unity and support. Many people from across the globe fly into major U.S. cities to participate in some of the most exciting Pride parades.

Get ready to experience an explosion of love, unity, and joy like never before! Join us as we honor our shared humanity, celebrate our unique identities, and advocate for equality and justice for all. Here are some of the best Pride parades in the country.

New York City Pride Parade

LGBTQIA+ folx celebrating pride parade.
Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

Date: June 30  

Location: According to NYC Pride, the parade will begin from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The NYC Pride March is free.

Events:

  • June 22: Teaze
  • June 28: LadyLand Festival
  • June 29: Youth Pride
  • June 30: Bliss Days
  • June 30: The March
  • June 30: PrideFest

Highlights: NYC Pride is one of the world’s largest and most iconic events. The city will host Pride Month events for the entire month of June, but the parade occurs on June 30, marching down Fifth Avenue and ending in the West Village. Expect performances from top artists, lavish floats, floating DJs, and a sea of rainbow flags. Special guests often include celebrities and prominent figures in the LGBTQIA+ community. NYC Pride also features events like PrideFest, a street fair, and the Pride Island music festival.

San Francisco Pride Parade

San Francisco Pride Parade
Credit: Getty Images/Miikka Skaffari

Date: June 30  

Location: Market Street, San Francisco  

Events:

  • June 22: Pride Prom
  • June 23: Stern Grove: Tegan & Sara
  • June 26: Press Preview
  • June 29: SF Pride Celebration Saturday
  • June 29: Pride for Breakfast
  • June 29: Enhanced Experience
  • June 30: SF Pride Party at City Hall
  • June 30: SF Pride LGBT PARADE
  • June 30: SF Pride Celebration Sunday

Highlights: San Francisco Pride is known for its rich history and unforgettable celebration. The actual event is on June 30, starting from Market Street and ending at the Civic Center. The event includes over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, offering a blend of activism and celebration. The main stage at Civic Center Plaza hosts a variety of performances, with past guests including Celebrity Grand Marshall Billy Porter.

Chicago Pride Parade

Participants carry balloons spelling out "Chicago" during the 51st LGBTQ Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois
Credit: Getty Images/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Dates: June 30  

Location: Sheridan and Broadway 

Events:

  • June 22-23: Chicago Pride Fest
  • June 30: Chicago Pride Parade

Highlights: Chicago Pride, notably the parade on June 30, is a lively event through the heart of Boystown, Chicago’s LGBTQIA+ neighborhood. The celebration spans two days and includes Pride Fest, a street festival with live music, drag shows, and food vendors. The parade attracts nearly a million attendees and features colorful floats, marching bands, and community groups.

Atlanta Pride Parade

Angelica Ross is honored at the 8th Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park
Credit: Getty Images/Marcus Ingram

Dates: October 12-13  

Location: Piedmont Park, Atlanta  

Highlights: Unlike most Pride events, Atlanta Pride takes place in October to commemorate National Coming Out Day. The parade on October 13 starts at the Civic Center MARTA Station and ends at Piedmont Park. The festival includes multiple stages with performances from local and national acts, a marketplace with vendors, and a dedicated family area.

Houston Pride Parade

People along the parade route cheer as floats go by during the Houston Pride Parade downtown
Credit: Getty Images/Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

Dates: June 29

Location: Houston City Hall

Events:

  • June 16: Grand Marshal Day Party
  • June 19: 2024 Juneteenth Summit
  • June 25: Dine with Pride
  • June 26: Rock the Runway
  • June 28: 2024 Eden
  • June 29: Houston Pride Celebration Festival + Parade

Highlights: Houston Pride will take place in downtown Houston this year. There will be multiple performance stages, a family fun zone, and various food and drink options. Festivalgoers can expect performances from K. Michelle, Brooke Eden, David Archuleta, and Kayla G.

Los Angeles Pride Parade

Parade participants attend the 2024 LA Pride Parade
Credit: Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi

Date: June 9  

Location: West Hollywood  

Events:

  • June 8: 2024 LA Pride in the Park
  • June 9: LA Pride Parade
  • June 9: LA Pride Block Party
  • June 11: LA Pride Makes A Difference Presents Hollywood Heels
  • June 13: Pride Bingo @ The Grove
  • June 14: 2024 LGBTQ+ Pride Night @ Dodger Stadium
  • June 15: Pride is Universal @ Universal Studios Hollywood

Highlights: LA Pride is a star-studded event that draws enormous crowds annually. The parade, held on June 9, runs along Hollywood Boulevard. LA Pride Festival in West Hollywood Park features multiple stages with performances from international artists, DJs, and drag queens, including Grand Marshals George Takei, Cassandro, El Exotico, and LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.

Jasmine Franklin
Updated on

