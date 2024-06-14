Celebrate Pride Month At The Best Pride Parades In The U.S.

Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies to unite and celebrate love, identity, LGBTQIA+ history, and progress. It’s a vibrant display of unity and support. Many people from across the globe fly into major U.S. cities to participate in some of the most exciting Pride parades.

Get ready to experience an explosion of love, unity, and joy like never before! Join us as we honor our shared humanity, celebrate our unique identities, and advocate for equality and justice for all. Here are some of the best Pride parades in the country.

New York City Pride Parade

Date: June 30

Location: According to NYC Pride, the parade will begin from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. The NYC Pride March is free.

Events:

June 22: Teaze

June 28: LadyLand Festival

June 29: Youth Pride

June 30: Bliss Days

June 30: The March

June 30: PrideFest

Highlights: NYC Pride is one of the world’s largest and most iconic events. The city will host Pride Month events for the entire month of June, but the parade occurs on June 30, marching down Fifth Avenue and ending in the West Village. Expect performances from top artists, lavish floats, floating DJs, and a sea of rainbow flags. Special guests often include celebrities and prominent figures in the LGBTQIA+ community. NYC Pride also features events like PrideFest, a street fair, and the Pride Island music festival.

San Francisco Pride Parade

Date: June 30

Location: Market Street, San Francisco

Events:

June 22: Pride Prom

June 23: Stern Grove: Tegan & Sara

June 26: Press Preview

June 29: SF Pride Celebration Saturday

June 29: Pride for Breakfast

June 29: Enhanced Experience

June 30: SF Pride Party at City Hall

June 30: SF Pride LGBT PARADE

June 30: SF Pride Celebration Sunday

Highlights: San Francisco Pride is known for its rich history and unforgettable celebration. The actual event is on June 30, starting from Market Street and ending at the Civic Center. The event includes over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, offering a blend of activism and celebration. The main stage at Civic Center Plaza hosts a variety of performances, with past guests including Celebrity Grand Marshall Billy Porter.

Chicago Pride Parade

Dates: June 30

Location: Sheridan and Broadway

Events:

June 22-23: Chicago Pride Fest

June 30: Chicago Pride Parade

Highlights: Chicago Pride, notably the parade on June 30, is a lively event through the heart of Boystown, Chicago’s LGBTQIA+ neighborhood. The celebration spans two days and includes Pride Fest, a street festival with live music, drag shows, and food vendors. The parade attracts nearly a million attendees and features colorful floats, marching bands, and community groups.

Atlanta Pride Parade

Dates: October 12-13

Location: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Highlights: Unlike most Pride events, Atlanta Pride takes place in October to commemorate National Coming Out Day. The parade on October 13 starts at the Civic Center MARTA Station and ends at Piedmont Park. The festival includes multiple stages with performances from local and national acts, a marketplace with vendors, and a dedicated family area.

Houston Pride Parade

Dates: June 29

Location: Houston City Hall

Events:

June 16: Grand Marshal Day Party

June 19: 2024 Juneteenth Summit

June 25: Dine with Pride

June 26: Rock the Runway

June 28: 2024 Eden

June 29: Houston Pride Celebration Festival + Parade

Highlights: Houston Pride will take place in downtown Houston this year. There will be multiple performance stages, a family fun zone, and various food and drink options. Festivalgoers can expect performances from K. Michelle, Brooke Eden, David Archuleta, and Kayla G.

Los Angeles Pride Parade

Date: June 9

Location: West Hollywood

Events:

June 8: 2024 LA Pride in the Park

June 9: LA Pride Parade

June 9: LA Pride Block Party

June 11: LA Pride Makes A Difference Presents Hollywood Heels

June 13: Pride Bingo @ The Grove

June 14: 2024 LGBTQ+ Pride Night @ Dodger Stadium

June 15: Pride is Universal @ Universal Studios Hollywood

Highlights: LA Pride is a star-studded event that draws enormous crowds annually. The parade, held on June 9, runs along Hollywood Boulevard. LA Pride Festival in West Hollywood Park features multiple stages with performances from international artists, DJs, and drag queens, including Grand Marshals George Takei, Cassandro, El Exotico, and LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.