Despite the influx of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric from the Donald Trump administration, the U.S. is a lot gayer today than it was a few decades ago. Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, is leading the charge in a big way. A lot more Gen Z-ers identify as LGBTQIA+ compared to previous generations.

Here’s a look at how young people are identifying and managing an entirely new set of challenges.

Gen Z is the gayest generation ever!

According to a 2024 Gallup report, a whopping 22.3% of Gen Z adults in the U.S.—that’s more than one in five—identify somewhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. That’s nearly triple the national average across all age groups, which sits at 7.6%. Millennials follow behind at around 9%, while older generations lag significantly lower.

This generation isn’t necessarily “becoming” more LGBTQIA+ — they’re just more open about it. From TikTok to college campuses, Gen Z folks have conversations that previous generations could only whisper about. Nonbinary and gender fluid identities, in particular, are on the rise. A Pew Research study found that about 5% of Gen Z adults identify as nonbinary or use gender-neutral pronouns like “they/them.” That’s the highest rate of any age group, ever.

Gen Z is more likely to face mental health struggles.

Gen Z is more likely to face mental health struggles, housing insecurity, and discrimination — especially if they’re queer and Black, Brown, disabled, or low-income. Organizations like The Trevor Project continue to report high rates of bullying, suicide ideation, and anti-LGBTQ legislation threats aimed at this age group. According to the org, 49% of LGBTQIA+ young people, between the ages of 13 and 17, experience bullying.

Gen Z came of age during a whole mess of crises — COVID, climate change, mass shootings, and a political landscape that feels more divided than ever. For a lot of young people, the world hasn’t felt stable at all. School isn’t a guaranteed safe space. Jobs don’t pay enough, and rent costs are through the roof. According to a report by Intuit Credit Karma, a third of Gen Z adults are still living at home with their parents.

“The current housing market has many Americans making adjustments to their living situations, including relocating to less expensive cities and even moving back in with their families,” said Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma.

Of course, struggle hits different when you’re living at the intersections. A queer Black teen in a red state is facing a whole different world than a white cis-gay guy in a coastal city. A 2023 Mental Health America survey found that BIPOC LGBTQIA+ youth were significantly more likely to report anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and housing insecurity — especially for those who’ve been kicked out or don’t have family support.

However, Gen Z doesn’t back down. They show up for each other in ways that feel radical and necessary. This generation is bold and diverse, but they’re also navigating trauma in real time.

Do you think Gen Z is really “more LGBTQIA+”—or just more open about it?