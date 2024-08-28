With the rise of social media influencing, the content creator pool has seen a major shift, specifically in the 2020s. However, these public figures have maintained a sense of longevity, innovatively creating new ways to captivate the crowd. In this article, we’re highlighting LGBTQIA+ YouTubers you should know.

Tech developers Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim co-founded YouTube in 2005. The video-sharing website reportedly brought in millions of views daily as the phenomenon spread like wildfire. In 2006, Google acquired YouTube, catapulting the company’s success to global recognition. Today, it’s one of the most-visited domains on the internet, with billions of videos and views to match.

The digital service has been significant in many people starting online careers, being discovered, learning trades, and even serving as a laughing tool through life’s lessons.

The Impact of the Queer Community on YouTube

Once the 2010s hit, the cyber world became a virtual mecca for everyday people to obtain resourceful information or better… overnight stardom. Some used it as a research tab, while most turned to it as an avenue of entertainment and a get-famous-quick scheme.

Particularly, those on the rainbow spectrum utilized it as an expressive outlet to be freer than society allowed… at that time. For example, famed YouTuber Tre Melvin came out as bisexual on the platform in 2014. The sudden move was a liberating act for Melvin, who rose to prominence through his comedy-based channel This Is A Commentary. Then came ItsBambii, a young transgender woman who candidly burst onto the scene from the short-form video app Vine and inspired supporters through satire skits and raw vlogs of her day-to-day.

Among others, the viral individuals helped pioneer the LGBTQIA+ culture for millennials/Gen-Z on YouTube, cultivating a safe space for those who struggled to find the courage to be authentic.

The same remains in 2024.

LGBTQIA+ YouTubers You Should Know Who Are Taking Over the Content Creator Game

1. Armon Wiggins

If you haven’t heard of the incomparable Armon Wiggins, you’re missing out! The 36-year-old is widely celebrated for delivering compelling commentary on pop culture. With over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, Wiggins keeps getting better with time. Known for his witty yet bold take on entertainment and unique way of merging industry mess with everyday messages, the multi-talented, gay creative has quickly become one of the leading online voices of this generation. Wiggins, who’s also a performer, will be dropping his debut EP, “DO NOT DISTURB,” in Sept. 2024.

2. Zach Campbell

Zach Campbell identifies as gay. From unmatched reactions to celebrity commentary (and even interviews), the 30-year-old YouTuber/artist is a straight-no-chaser personality who has garnered millions of views on YouTube throughout his ten-year-plus career on the platform. He has accumulated over 650,000 subscribers and continues growing with every video. Applauded for his boisterous flair on hot-topic coverage, Campbell’s ability to keep his audience entertained and engaged has made him a well-respected figure in the field.

3. Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr has a whopping 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube and is noted as a mastermind of today’s beauty industry. Starrr emerged on the internet with everything from drag smokey eye tutorials to celebrity-inspired beats. With over a decade in content creation, he has since constructed an entire empire as an esthetician and overall lifestyle influencer. From an award-winning cosmetics line (ONE/SIZE) to gaining the title of being an all-around socialite, the gay powerhouse is in a lane of his own.

4. Summerella

It’s unclear what famed singer/personality Summerella labels herself as (exactly), but she currently has a girlfriend. If you’ve been around the online streets for a while, then the 29-year-old should be no stranger to your eyes and ears. The Georgia native dominated former app Vine with her hilarious antics and unparalleled twist on raw comedy. These days, Summerella’s talents are taking over YouTube. Sitting at over 900,000 YouTube subscribers, the entertainer is truly a force to be reckoned with. From daily vlogs to skits with her lovely lady, Summerella is an internet gem.

5. Destin Troyce

Destin Troyce (also known as TroyceTV) is asexual. He’s one of the top social commentators on YouTube for nearly a decade. From pop culture to trending topics, the Gen-Z’er is notorious for his no-holds-barred point of view on celebrity news and world issues. With over 800,000 YouTube subscribers collectively (including his thriving channels), Troyce’s consistent content has pushed him to the forefront of the online community. From his unpopular opinions to controversial conversations, there’s no denying this young man isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Which of these LGBTQIA+ YouTubers did you already know? Let us know in the comments!