Bust a Move: Here Are the 26 Perfect Songs to Celebrate Pride

Do you have a Pride playlist? You know, one filled with LGBTQIA+ anthems that lift your spirits? Pride is all about embracing who you are and celebrating the journey of the LGBTQIA+ community. And what better way to amplify that joy than with music? The right songs can turn up any Pride event, no matter where you are, turning it into a full-on party that screams love, acceptance, and freedom. Plus, who doesn’t love getting lost in good music?

The Beat of Diversity

Music has been a source of strength and expression in times of struggle and celebration. It connects people, framing our experiences and amplifying our voices. And just as queer culture embraces various identities and expressions, the music space follows suit, especially with LGBTQ+ artists breaking down barriers.

Your favorite LGBTQIA+ anthems mirror this diversity, spanning pop anthems to soulful ballads, each carrying powerful messages. These songs will comfort you when figuring out who you are and show you how to be brave and live unapologetically. But if you do not have the ultimate playlist or want to expand your current list of tunes, here are the LGBTQ+ anthems that are perfect songs for Pride (in no particular order).

LGBTQ+ Anthems That Are Perfect Songs for Pride

This playlist brings together the ultimate LGBTQIA+ anthems that capture the essence of Pride. Each track has earned its place on our list. From classic hits to new-age bangers, you will not be disappointed! So, whether you need something to listen to on your way to the Pride parade, a solo dance break, or a track to request at the club, we’ve got you covered.

“Born This Way” – Lady Gaga “I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross “Vogue” – Madonna “Freedom! ’90” – George Michael “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor “True Colors” – Cyndi Lauper “Supermodel (You Better Work)” – RuPaul “Dancing Queen” – ABBA “I Kissed A Girl” – Katy Perry “Beautiful” – Christina Aguilera “Dancing On My Own” – Robyn “Rush” – Troye Sivan “Girls Like Girls” – Hayley Kiyoko also known as the “Lesbian Jesus” “Good Luck Babe” – Chappell Roan “It’s Raining Men” – The Weather Girls “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras “I’m Every Woman” – Chaka Khan (the Whitney Houston version works too) “Believe” – Cher “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor “We Are Family” – Sister Sledge “Material Girl” – Saucy Santana “All The Lovers” – Kylie Minogue “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X “Lunch” – Billie Eilish “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston “Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande (Honorable Mention)

Pride is a time to celebrate the beauty of diversity, and these songs do just that. Whether you’re dancing in the streets, throwing a party, or just jamming out at home, these tracks will surely bring Pride’s spirit to life. Turn up the volume, feel the love, and let these 26 perfect songs for Pride be the soundtrack to your celebration.

Did any of the songs from your Pride playlist make our list? If not, suggest singles you believe deserve to be in the roundup below.