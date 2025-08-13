BY: Kara Johnson Published 5 hours ago

In a significant move that has been years in the making, Hayden Anhedönia, the artist known as Ethel Cain, has officially broken ties with Dr. Luke. This separation marks a pivotal moment in her career, allowing the singer-songwriter to embrace her independence fully. Anhedönia’s journey has been public, with fans following her rise from a beloved online presence to a critically acclaimed artist. Her debut album, “Preacher’s Daughter”, captivated audiences and solidified her place in the music world.

However, a shadow loomed over her success: her association with Dr. Luke, a producer with a controversial past. The news of her contract with his publishing company, Prescription Songs, sparked concern among fans and the wider music community. Anhedönia has been open about her regret and the difficult circumstances that led to the signing. Now, with her contract fulfilled, she can forge her path, an exciting development for a deeply beloved LGBTQIA+ artist.

Why Ethel Cain Breaks Ties with Dr. Luke’s Label

Ethel Cain’s decision to distance herself from Dr. Luke stems from ethical and creative concerns. When she signed her publishing deal with Prescription Songs in 2020, she was in a financially vulnerable position. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she candidly explained that she was “broke” and “malnourished,” signing the contract out of necessity without fully knowing the label’s ownership. “I didn’t do a lot of digging until further down the line,” she admitted. This lack of initial awareness soon led to a desire to leave, especially given Dr. Luke’s history and the serious allegations made against him by fellow artist Kesha.

Beyond the moral considerations, there were creative differences. Anhedönia has spoken about her pressure to conform to a more “pop” or “mainstream” sound, which clashed with her unique artistic vision. Her music is known for its atmospheric, gothic, and narrative-driven qualities, something she has always been adamant about protecting. The tension between her creative integrity and the commercial pressures of the label ultimately fueled her desire to complete her contractual obligations and regain full control. She has also constantly expressed her love for dropping music, as she did before her contract with Dr. Luke, but she was limited in doing so. This further strengthened her decision to leave Dr. Luke’s label.

Ethel Cain’s New Label Home and Independent Future

As of her latest album release, “Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You,” Ethel Cain has successfully fulfilled her contract with Prescription Songs. Instead of signing with another major label, she has chosen a path of greater independence. She has established her own independent record label, Daughters of Cain, in partnership with the distribution company AWAL. This move is a powerful statement, allowing her to release music on her own terms without creative interference. It echoes a sentiment she has expressed for years: the desire to control her art completely.”

This shift to independence is not just a business decision, but a reflection of her identity as an artist. Being independent allows her to create without worrying about commercial viability or outside opinions. She can release music when and how she sees fit, whether it’s a full-length album or a “dark ambient drone record” like “Perverts” (2025). This new chapter promises a return to the artistic freedom she had in the early days of her career, where her raw, unfiltered creativity flourished on platforms like Tumblr and SoundCloud.

The Importance of Independent Artists

Ethel Cain’s journey highlights a growing trend in the music industry. Many artists, especially those prioritizing creative control and authenticity, choose independence over traditional record deals. The power of a dedicated fanbase and the accessibility of digital distribution platforms like AWAL have made it more feasible than ever for artists to succeed on their own terms. This path is particularly significant for a niche and deeply personal artist like Ethel Cain. It ensures her art remains true to its vision and connects directly with the community that has supported her from the beginning.

Ethel Cain’s departure from Dr. Luke’s label and subsequent move to independence are moments of triumph. They are testaments to her strength and dedication to her art. They also serve as powerful messages to other artists about the importance of fighting for creative control and aligning with partners who share one’s values. As she embarks on this new, independent chapter, her fans are excited to see the authentic and unapologetic music that will undoubtedly follow.

Given Ethel Cain’s decision to leave Dr. Luke and pursue an independent path, what do you think is the biggest challenge she faces as an independent artist? How might her new creative freedom impact her future music? Let us know in the comments.

