Mo’Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry After He Blasts Music Industry At Angie Stone’s Funeral

Mo’Nique was not feeling Tyler Perry’s remarks at Angie Stone’s funeral.

After seeing him open up about the mistreatment Stone faced while speaking at her funeral, the Deliverance star took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 18) to address “unsettling discrepancies in [Perry’s] actions towards me.”

She first issued “heartfelt condolences” to Stone’s family and prefaced her open letter to Perry by stating, “Please know that your fight inspired us to write this letter, and that the fight doesn’t end with your passing, as it is only beginning.”

Mo’Nique then admitted that Perry’s speech “struck” a chord with herself and her husband, Sidney, causing them to “reflect” across four points.

The first being the entertainment mogul‘s “anger over Angie’s mistreatment.” For the actress, she recalled being labeled by Perry as “difficult to work with,” in spite of them “never having worked” together. Mo’Nique questioned, “How can you condemn poor treatment of others when you’ve imposed the same on me? We have audio of you admitting you were wrong.”

She called out the public apology that he reportedly promised her in 2016, and the “false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions,” adding, “Where’s the restitution for that?”

Mo’Nique condemned Perry’s “double standard” and lack of accountability when it comes to her despite being a “man of faith.” She concluded her thoughts by expressing, “I hope your words at Angie’s funeral inspire you to correct the wrongs done to my family and me. You have the power to do so. As you’ve shared biblical teachings, please remember: “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul” (Mark 8:36). We await your response.”

Some fans believe Mo’Nique was in the right to express herself, but others criticized her approach.

One commented, “Mo, wrong place & wrong time.” To which Mo’Nique replied, “Angie Stone and I are like so many other black women. #IAMANGIESTONE. Dedicated to all the sisters before and until now, violated by the industry. And it’s never gonna be a convenient time for some to hear the truth.”

Another responded, “Did you think about her children when you wrote this? They just lost their mother.! Don’t use this occassion to air your issues. This is in poor taste. This looks bad. How are you any different from those you are questioning. Death is not the time to throw stones.”

Mo’Nique fired back with: “Should I wait until the moment has passed to speak up for not only my family not only Angie Stones family but for every sisters family who has been violated by the business especially, when I know the man’s name who violated me or would you prefer for me to pass for me to have my moment of truth? I am taking notes from my sister Angie, she spoke up while she was here and I am too.”

During Stone’s funeral, Perry called out promoters and record labels for not aptly compensating the soul singer. “Women like Angie Stone who’s been in the business all these years, you’re gonna forget about what she did? All of the people that she put on and helped? See, you got to go through something to write a song like ’20 Dollars,’” he stated.

Growing progressively frustrated, Perry addressed the crowd by saying, “Y’all got to forgive me because I’m angry at the way she was treated […] To think that this woman was in the business for all of these years. See, there’s a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to. I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap.”

He has not yet addressed Mo’Nique’s sentiment.

