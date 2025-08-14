Mr. MISTR 2025 Turns Sexual Health Outreach Into a Full-on Pegeant

BY: DM Published 55 seconds ago

MISTR — the gay-owned telehealth startup known for handing out free PrEP like party favors — has launched the Mr. MISTR pageant. The buzzy, shirtless mini-series turns sexual health education into full camp. Mistress Isabelle Brooks hosts, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” icon Violet Chachki serves as judge. The show combines parody, pageantry, and public health in a package that’s loud and fun.

Advertisement

Critics may see it as gimmicky. Netizens are more likely to call it the kind of outreach the community needs. For a generation that gets health information from memes and reels, the Mr. MISTR pageant could hit harder than any standard PSA. Here is a look at this year’s pageant and who is competing.

What is the Mr. MISTR 2025 Pageant?

The premise is simple. A dozen men take the stage while two drag legends roast and judge them. The digital series spotlights information about PrEP and DoxyPEP — HIV and STI prevention tools MISTR provides for free. Picture “Miss Congeniality” colliding with a TikTok health PSA — featuring muscular men, glitter, harnesses, and candid conversations about sexual safety.

Advertisement

The 2025 cast reads like a curated Instagram fever dream. The full lineup includes Bruno Alcantara, Harold Cabrera Ruiz, Chase Carlson, Christian Dante White, Dany Juvier, Kyle Krieger, Jordan Lipes, David Oberto, Robert Pérez, Ty Talley, Doryin Thames, and Dru Vu — all billed as “the MISTRs.” They’re performers, influencers, and sexual health advocates who mingle physique with education in each episode’s challenges.

The point of the Mr. MISTR pageant is promotional and preventive. Whoever wins the sash becomes a visible ambassador for MISTR’s free services and joins the brand’s roster of models and spokespeople. In other words, the payoff is influence.

The pageant itself doubles as a marketing vehicle and a mini-campaign to destigmatize PrEP and post-exposure options like DoxyPEP. The rollout follows an episodic, social-first format. Episodes stream now on MISTR’s digital channels and social media platforms.

Advertisement

MISTR prescribes PrEP online and delivers it to your door.

This isn’t a random stunt. MISTR has been building a lifestyle-meets-health brand for years. The company prescribes PrEP online, ships meds and testing kits to patients’ doors, and now actively promotes DoxyPEP and other prevention innovations. Founder and CEO Tristan Schukraft frames the brand’s approach in a very honest way.

“We can talk about HIV prevention, or we can throw a shirtless pageant judged by drag royalty,” Schukraft said per Global News Wire. “The Mr. MISTR Pageant is fun, flirty, and a little unhinged. It’s proof that sexual health can be a party.”

In addition to the pageant, MISTR runs a steady stream of events and experiences. The brand organizes RSVP pop-ups, partners for Pride activations, places free test kits in retail outlets, and does model bookings and club nights featuring MISTR ambassadors.

Advertisement

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Would you be more likely to learn about sexual health from a flashy pageant or a traditional PSA? Comment below!