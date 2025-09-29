BY: Nick Fulton Published 5 hours ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration has been accused of bribery, corruption, and fraud, has now turned his attention to bathroom accessibility for trans people. In recent weeks, he has questioned and threatened to revisit the city’s policy that allows transgender students to use restrooms matching their gender identity. The Mayor has cited concerns about student safety and parental worries, and he claims that “allowing boys and girls to use the same facility at the same time” is unsafe.

Adams, Trans Exclusion, and Trump

Adams’ comments come against the backdrop of mounting federal pressure from the Trump administration, which has threatened to withhold millions in school grant funding from New York City unless it rescinds trans-inclusive policies in schools. In a letter, the U.S. Department of Education raised objections under Title IX, arguing that allowing students to use the facility consistent with their gender identity could infringe on the civil rights of non-trans students.

In response, Adams has said he plans to dig into his legal authority to change the policy. However, legal and state officials have already pushed back, asserting that the mayor lacks the power to override state human rights laws protecting transgender students.

The Social and Political Response

Public perception of Adams’ shift toward transphobia has been sharply critical. NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman said, “Mayor Adams’s comments dangerously echo Trump’s transphobic agenda..Let’s be clear: the mayor has no authority to ban trans students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.”

In addition to advocates, Adams’ political opponents also expressed their dissent. “Awful and dangerous to hear the Mayor echo the transphobic bigotry coming from the Trump administration,” said mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani. “It’s completely at odds with the values of our city and another reason why his single, disgraced term in office cannot end soon enough.”

Adding to the complexity is Trump’s involvement. By threatening to cut funding, the national Republican agenda aligns with Adams’ public push. Thus, the mayor was given a de facto “cosign” from Trump on this issue. Adams’ language around bathrooms echoes national debates funded by conservative groups and supported by Trump’s education policy attacks.

The History of Trump and Adams

In February, Trump’s Department of Justice ordered an end to the corruption investigations facing Adams. Some critics have associated this action with a pattern of obedience from Adams regarding Trump’s agenda.

The U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights gave New York City a deadline, which has now passed, to implement its exclusionary policies. New York City Schools, Chicago City Schools, and Fairfax City Schools are all subject to the administration’s threats. In total, the three districts stand to lose $24 million in funding if they do not comply.



In the coming days, all eyes will be on whether Adams can pull together enough legal and political cover to push this change forward or whether state law, court decisions, or public backlash will block the move. As Adams becomes more compliant with the Trump administration, he will continue to lose vital credibility on civil rights issues ahead of election day on November 4.

