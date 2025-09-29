BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Credit: stapal1/Unsplash

PrEP and DoxyPEP are game-changing tools for staying healthy, but just like you, they don’t thrive in sweltering cars, sandy totes, or sticky bathrooms. If you want your pills to actually work when you need them most, you’ve got to treat them right. Here’s how to keep your protection safe and effective in any climate.

Too Hot To Handle, Heat Hurts Your Pills

While a hot day may be just what you asked for in preparation for your last-minute beach trips, warmer climates can put the efficacy of your medication at risk. High temperatures and moisture can cause capsules, powders, and tablets to degrade, potentially making them less effective, even before the expiration date hits. You might not be able to detect the change yourself, so making sure that your PrEP and DoxyPEP are safe around the clock is key.

Storing 101: Keep It Room Temp, Keep It Dry

To maximize the power of your PrEP and DoxyPEP, keep them in conditions that don’t compromise their integrity. Aim for a cozy room temperature zone and be sure the pills are dry, cool, and out of direct light. That means no storing your stash in a steamy bathroom or under sun-bathing rays.

Heat Hacks for Protecting Your Pills

Ditch the car trunk. After just 20 minutes on an 80-degree day, the CDC says the inside of a car can hit 109 degrees. Seriously, the inside of a parked car can reach sauna levels and destroy your meds in a flash. Use insulated or small cool bags. Especially if you’re traveling or heading to the pool, just don’t freeze the meds! Stick with original containers or airtight pill cases. Containers that stay sealed help block moisture and light exposure. Carry only what you need. For a day trip, leave the main bottle behind. Keep it minimal to guarantee you have your long-term protection covered. Store with sunlight protection. No clear bottles in full sun — cap it, cover it, stash it away. If pills look sketchy — ditch ’em. If your pills look off — discolored, crumbly, funky smell, separated — that’s a no-go. Same if they’re past expiration.

Mistakes Happen, Enter Mistr

If you do slip up and your medication gets messed up, replacing those important prescriptions has never been easier with Mistr. Starting your medication routine, refilling your script, and getting tested regularly are all at your fingertips. The online platform skips over the confusing visits to the doctor and pharmacy, and puts all your sexual health needs in one place.

Enjoy the warm weather, but don’t let your meds melt along with it. Keep your PrEP and DoxyPEP in safe, chill zones, pack smart, and always check with your licensed physician with any questions. You’ve got this, and your meds do too (if stored right, that is).

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

