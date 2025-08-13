BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

In a time when hookup culture and self-care intersect, sexual health deserves the same priority as your social life or therapy appointments. Pre-exposure prophylaxis — better known as PrEP — has quietly become one of the most powerful tools in HIV prevention. However, despite its effectiveness, many people still remain unaware of how it works, how to obtain it, or whether it’s suitable for them. So, let’s clear that up. This is everything you need to know about PrEP before you get started.

How PrEP Works — And Why It’s So Effective

According to HIV.gov, PrEP is a daily medication (or long-acting injection, depending on your prescription) designed to prevent HIV from taking hold in the body. It works by building up antiretroviral protection in your system so that, if you’re exposed to HIV, the virus doesn’t have the opportunity to replicate. Think of it as a security system — one that stops HIV before it can even attempt to move in.

When taken consistently, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99%. For people who inject drugs, it lowers the risk by at least 74%. That’s not a small margin. Those numbers are real — and they reflect what PrEP does best: empower people to take control of their sexual health without shame, stigma, or confusion.

Additionally, this is one reason platforms like Mistr have changed the game by creating an online, community-led space where people can access doctors, prescriptions, and expert support. You don’t have to beg your insurance provider or navigate a confusing pharmacy process. You get what you need quickly and discreetly.

When To Take It, What To Do If You Miss It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Box (@bybobbybox)

Everything to know about PrEP includes how to take it correctly. For daily oral PrEP (the most common form), it’s simple. You take one pill at the same time every day. Ideally, you want to build up at least seven days of daily use before relying on it for full protection during receptive anal sex. For vaginal sex and injection drug use, it’s closer to 21 days for peak protection.

According to Mistr, consistency matters. If you miss a dose, don’t panic. Take it as soon as you remember. If it’s almost time for your next dose, skip the missed one and continue as usual. Don’t double up. Missing one pill occasionally won’t erase your protection, but missing several in a row can reduce effectiveness — especially if you’re at high risk.

There’s also an injectable form of PrEP (Apretude) that you receive every two months. This may be a good option for individuals who struggle with daily routines or prefer a more low-maintenance approach.

Should Both Partners Take PrEP? And What About Side Effects?

If you’re in a relationship, the question may come up: “Should both of us be on PrEP?” The answer depends on your specific circumstances. If one partner is HIV-negative and the other is HIV-positive and undetectable (meaning the virus can’t be transmitted), PrEP may not be necessary for the negative partner. But for couples where HIV status is unknown, open relationships are on the table, or one or both partners have multiple partners, PrEP is a smart move for either or both people.

And for the record, yes — cis women, trans women, nonbinary people, and men of all identities can take PrEP. It’s not just for one group. As for side effects, the NHS reported that some people experience mild issues, such as nausea, headaches, or stomach upset, when they first start. These symptoms typically subside within one to two weeks. In rare cases, changes in kidney function or bone density may occur, which is why it’s important to check in regularly with your healthcare provider.

Getting Started — and Owning Your Health

Taking PrEP means you care about your partners and your future. In communities where conversations about HIV were once loaded with fear, shame, or silence, being on PrEP is an act of self-respect and community care.

So, what’s everything to know about PrEP before getting started? That it works. That it fits into your life. It doesn’t require jumping through hoops because you don’t need to. And providers like Mistr, which is gay-owned and deeply community-minded, are making access easier than ever. It is your moment to be proactive.

One last time for the people in the back: everything you need to know about PrEP starts with understanding that it’s available to you, designed for you, and capable of helping you live fully without fear. That’s the kind of energy we’re bringing into every part of our lives now — including the bedroom.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

What questions or concerns do you still have about starting PrEP? Drop them below.