The UK is launching a big, long-term study to follow thousands of transgender and gender-diverse young people who have sought care from the National Health Service (NHS). This move comes one year after the government quietly ended the routine use of puberty-suppressing drugs for under-18s in England and Wales. In December 2024, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced an indefinite ban on giving puberty blockers to children. According to the BBC, the decision is based on expert advice that current prescriptions carry an “unacceptable safety risk.”

At the same time, ministers pledged to fund a large-scale research program into gender care for young people. The research, led by King’s College London, aims to build the evidence ministers say is missing.

UK launches major study into trans youth healthcare.

Researchers say the study will track up to 3,000 children and teens who have accessed NHS gender services. It will collect yearly information about quality of life, body image, mental and physical health, and family experience. According to Them, the project is part of a wider King’s College initiative, reportedly backed by roughly £10.7 million (USD $14.3 million) in funding from the NHS and the UK’s clinical research bodies. The research will run for several years and is planned to be observational. It will not change treatment for participants.

The study was slated to begin this autumn. King’s researchers noted that the recruitment window would include NHS patients under 18 at gender clinics. The project is expected to run for about five years of follow-up. The NHS and research partners have framed this study to collect the long-term data the Cass Review found lacking. This includes everything from bone and brain development questions to mental health and social outcomes. Researchers emphasize that the work will include parents’ perspectives and note that participation is voluntary and observational.

The study has prompted mixed reactions.

Reaction has split along familiar lines. Supporters of the study — including some clinicians and international commentators — say this is the responsible route. They suggest clamping down on routine prescribing until high-quality trials and cohort data exist, and then use the findings to guide safe practice.

“A lack of evidence base allows toxic views [about transgender issues] to be more rampant and more free flowing,” Professor Emily Simonoff said in a statement to Them. “We’re here to provide an evidence base to guide greater knowledge about children and young people and what interventions seem to be most helpful for them.”

Opponents argue it’s too little, too late, and that a year without routine access has already caused harm for some young people who relied on medical care. “Of course, there are some young people who it might not be right for, but for the vast majority, it’s incredibly, incredibly helpful and allows them to live otherwise normal, fulfilling, happy lives,” said Dr. Aidan Kelly, director of Gender Plus Hormone Clinic, via Pink News. “I’ve seen young people progress over the last 10 years, and they’re just normal young people, living their lives, going about whatever they’re doing. Working, studying, and having friends over.”

