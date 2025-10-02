BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 hours ago

Credit: TheMegaAgency

Khalid, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer known for hits like “Location” and “Talk,” has sparked debate and drawn both praise and criticism following the rollout of his new music video “Out of Body,” the second single from his upcoming album “After the Sun Goes Down.” The backlash, primarily homophobic in nature, centers on his expression of queer themes and imagery in the video teaser.

Fans and allies are pushing back hard, arguing the criticism reveals lingering double standards around sexuality, representation, and who gets to be “bold.” The full video premiered on Sept. 26, and has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

What Sparked the Backlash

The teaser for “Out of Body” shows Khalid in a steamy, club-like scene. He appears in a bathroom surrounded by several men, some shirtless, others in tight or mesh garments, dancing and moving provocatively. One shot shows a man’s hand reaching toward Khalid’s chest as if in a kneeling gesture. The visuals are accompanied by pulsating beats, with Khalid moaning the line: “So out of body.”

Some viewers took issue with this approach, accusing the singer of “oversexualizing” queer imagery or “leaning into stereotypes.” Others compared him unfavorably to more openly queer artists like Sam Smith, Troye Sivan, and Lil Nas X, suggesting Khalid was following rather than leading. One critic commented, “Idk why but as soon as an artist finally comes out the closet, their music starts getting so bad omg.”

Khalid’s Journey With His Sexuality

Khalid came out publicly as gay in November 2024 after being “outed” by someone online. He shared a rainbow flag emoji, followed by a post saying, “There yall go. Next topic please lol,” then later, “I am! And that’s okay.” He emphasized he was never hiding his sexuality, but that it simply was nobody’s business.

The singer has also addressed allegations from a former partner, Hugo Almonte, who claimed that Khalid had offered drugs and made false accusations about burglary. Khalid denied those allegations, calling them “triggering,” and reiterated that he has never done cocaine, never paid for sex, and that the abuse claims had reversed roles.

Coming to Khalid’s Defense

Despite the hostility, a sizable portion of comments on social media have come to Khalid’s defense. Supporters argue that queer expression in music videos is nothing new; straight artists have long used provocative imagery, yet are rarely chastised for being “too sexual.” They say the criticizing voices are buying into homophobia, often unconsciously.

One fan wrote, “You embracing this new era.” Another commented, “Gurl you are taking it to next level.” While a supporter also underlined their excitement for the full musical project, “Tears man Khalid’s artistic growth is so insane, I can’t wait for this song and the album.”

The Artist’s Future

With “After the Sun Goes Down” dropping soon, “Out of Body” is likely a sign of the direction Khalid is headed: more visually daring, more openly queer, less constrained by traditional expectations. For many fans, this is an exciting shift, an artist finally leaning fully into identity and artistry without apologies. Others, less comfortable with queer visibility, are pushing back. That tension isn’t new for LGBTQIA+ artists across genres.

The “Out of Body” video is out now, with the full album following on Oct. 10. Will you be listening to Khalid’s new album? What are your thoughts on his new direction?