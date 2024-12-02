Home > NEWS

Khalid’s Ex-Lover Hugo D. Almonte Apologizes After Outing Khalid On Social Media: “I’m Truly Sorry”

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Singer and OnlyFans creator Hugo D. Almonte is facing backlash after outing singer Khalid on X (formerly Twitter) last week.

Khalid was seemingly unphased by his ex-lover outting him in a since-deleted post on social media. Now that fans have responded with backlash, he is retracting his statements and has issued a lengthy apology to the multi-platinum pop star.

In a new statement on his Instagram Story, Hugo Almonte stated, “I understand why people are upset, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake — a serious one. I outed someone, and that was wrong. No matter the circumstances, it wasn’t my place to reveal something so personal. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Advertisement

Later in the post, he said, “I wasn’t thinking clearly. I was reacting from a place of deep pain and frustration.” When it initially happened, he said, “I was dating this dumb a** singer he’s ugly as f**k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a**!”

Khalid responded to the posts saying, “there yall go. Next topic please lol,” with a rainbow flag. He followed the post saying, “I got outted and the world continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! I am okay with me, love yall.”

Advertisement

After fans were rushing to his reply section claiming many of them suspected that he was gay all along, he made it clear he was never hiding his sexuality, he just did not feel like it was something he owed his fans. Khalid joins successful artists like Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Sam Smith and others who are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

via: Rap-Up

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Wicked Star Marissa Bode Blasts ‘Gross,’ ‘Harmful’ Jokes About Her Character’s Disability [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Neighbor Arrested After Grandfather Shot Dead on Thanksgiving Reportedly Over Loud Music Dispute

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tyreek Hill Welcomes Baby No. 8, Latest Child with Wife Keeta Vaccaro

By: Walker
NEWS

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow and Fast & Furious Costars Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel Mark His 11th Death Anniversary

By: Walker
NEWS

Pivoting? Jack Harlow Surprises Fans With Ballad Cover Of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Will Extend Her ‘Cowboy Carter’-Era With A Special Edition Book Of Never-Seen Visuals Inspired By The Album

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Continues His Dominant 2024 Run As ‘GNX’ Debuts At No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart

By: Walker
NEWS

Bishop T.D. Jakes Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery After Health Incident: ‘You’re Looking at a Miracle’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Randy Moss Asks Fans for Prayers After Revealing Health Scare [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Moana 2’ Blows ‘Wicked’ Out of the Water with Massive Thanksgiving Weekend Debut

By: Walker