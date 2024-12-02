Khalid’s Ex-Lover Hugo D. Almonte Apologizes After Outing Khalid On Social Media: “I’m Truly Sorry”

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Singer and OnlyFans creator Hugo D. Almonte is facing backlash after outing singer Khalid on X (formerly Twitter) last week.

Khalid was seemingly unphased by his ex-lover outting him in a since-deleted post on social media. Now that fans have responded with backlash, he is retracting his statements and has issued a lengthy apology to the multi-platinum pop star.

In a new statement on his Instagram Story, Hugo Almonte stated, “I understand why people are upset, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake — a serious one. I outed someone, and that was wrong. No matter the circumstances, it wasn’t my place to reveal something so personal. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Advertisement

Later in the post, he said, “I wasn’t thinking clearly. I was reacting from a place of deep pain and frustration.” When it initially happened, he said, “I was dating this dumb a** singer he’s ugly as f**k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a**!”

Khalid responded to the posts saying, “there yall go. Next topic please lol,” with a rainbow flag. He followed the post saying, “I got outted and the world continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! I am okay with me, love yall.”

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me ? love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

After fans were rushing to his reply section claiming many of them suspected that he was gay all along, he made it clear he was never hiding his sexuality, he just did not feel like it was something he owed his fans. Khalid joins successful artists like Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Sam Smith and others who are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

via: Rap-Up