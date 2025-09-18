BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Beloved actor-director Robert Redford has died at 89. His longtime publicist, Cindi Berger, announced that Redford passed away on Sept. 16 at his home in Utah.

Redford’s Hollywood career spanned six decades and dozens of classic films. He rose to stardom in the 1960s and became one of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s. In 1980, he directed “Ordinary People,” which won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. Redford was often cast as a handsome leading man. His good looks made him the ultimate 1970s heartthrob.

In later years, Redford balanced big-budget films with passion projects. He starred in “Out of Africa,” which won Best Picture, and even took on Marvel comic-book roles in his 80s. In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute and its Park City Film Festival, now known as the Sundance Film Festival, to support low-budget filmmakers.

Following his death, the Hollywood community is speaking out. Tributes continue to pour in, while some are asking about Redford’s cause of death. Here is what we know about the actor’s final days.

Robert Redford’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Redford’s publicist announced his death in a statement to the New York Post. “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said. “He will be missed greatly.” The family has not released a cause of death. Berger added, “The family requests privacy.”

Tributes poured in from family, friends, and fans. Jane Fonda — Redford’s co-star and close friend — told USA Today the news devastated her. “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way,” she said. Fonda added, “He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Actress Meryl Streep, who once played Redford’s love interest in “Out of Africa,” echoed that grief. “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovely friend,” Streep told The Independent.

Robert Redford was an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Although not always in the headlines, Redford was a lifelong ally to the LGBTQIA+ community. In 1965, he even played a bisexual character, Wade Lewis, in “Inside Daisy Clover.” Decades later, he spoke boldly for equality. At Utah’s Equality Utah event in 2013, he declared it “un-American” to discriminate against gay people, according to Instinct Magazine.

Redford was also a passionate environmental activist. AP News reported that his love of nature, inspired by watching Los Angeles choke on smog, drove him to lobby for the Clean Air and Clean Water Act. He also pushed for land conservation in Utah and served on the Natural Resources Defense Council board.

Robert Redford’s passing leaves a huge hole in the film community. He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and their two daughters. His legacy lives on through his iconic performances, the independent film festival he helped build, and his lifelong commitment to causes he believed in.

