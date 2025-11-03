BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Cuddle season is here, and LGBTQIA+ shows and movies are streaming heavy this fall. Platforms that showed up for queer audiences all year are still serving, and a few fresh projects are dropping right before the holiday rom-com takeover begins. Here’s what’s new — and what’s still worth pressing play on this November.

Apple TV+

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Come See Me in the Good Light” follows poets and partners Andrea Gibson (they/them) and Megan Falley as they navigate Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis. The documentary becomes a love letter to queer art, caregiving, chosen family, and finding joy while facing the end of life. Ryan White directs the film, which received strong festival praise. Apple TV+ premieres it on Nov. 14, the same day it opens in limited theaters.

MAX

“I Love LA”

Rachel Sennott brings her “Bottoms” energy to TV with a messy, very-LA, very-queer friend-group comedy. She stars as Maia, a junior at a talent-management firm whose life flips when her influencer friend, played by Odessa A’zion, crashes at her place. The sudden move forces the whole crew — including Jordan Firstman as a fully developed gay bestie — to renegotiate love, clout, and rent in Los Angeles. Sennott said, “I always enjoy being messy,” and the show leans into that. It follows a circle of ambitious, attractive twenty-somethings who keep loving each other even when they’re delusional.

The cast also features Leighton Meester, Josh Hutcherson, and True Whitaker. Episodes air on HBO and hit Max right after. It’s not marketed strictly as “the queer show,” but Sennott told Gold Derby she refused to let “the gay guy” be treated like an accessory — a choice that directly addresses a common complaint from queer viewers on social media.

Prime Video

“The Mighty Nein”

Prime Video isn’t coasting on “The Legend of Vox Machina.” The streamer is expanding the Critical Role universe with “The Mighty Nein.” This series adapts Campaign 2 of the hit actual-play show and follows a chaotic crew of adventurers through a high-stakes journey across Wildemount. The party includes Beauregard Lionett, a queer monk who later develops a romance with Yasha Nydoorin, a fallen aasimar barbarian. Rounding out the group are Jester Lavorre (a tiefling cleric), Caleb Widogast (a wizard working through trauma), Fjord (a former sailor turned warlock-paladin), Veth/Nott (a goblin-halfling), and Caduceus Clay (a grave cleric).

MUBI

“Hal & Harper”

MUBI keeps flexing on everybody with weird, good, queer-adjacent TV. The dramedy from Cooper Raiff and starring Lili Reinhart began rolling out in October and wraps in November, which makes this the perfect month to binge it in full. The series follows a complicated family navigating love, identity, and emotional growing pains with Raiff’s signature soft-chaotic touch. He called MUBI “the perfect home for our very specific family show,” according to Deadline — and it fits. The platform’s artsy, boundary-pushing catalog gives the series space to be weird and intimate.

