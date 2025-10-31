Andy Cohen on Getting ‘Physical’ with John Mayer, Anderson Cooper Blind Date & Doing Ketamine with Amy Sedaris [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 21 minutes ago

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cohen discloses if he's "secretly in love" with Mayer, recounts his initial encounter with Cooper during a disastrous blind date, and reminisces about snorting ketamine with Sedaris prior to visiting the Polo Bar. Andy Cohen is sharing some epic stories about his celebrity friends.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his friendships with several of his famous pals, recalling anecdotes about his celebrity pals — including how he recently got “so physical” with John Mayer, his first meeting with Anderson Cooper on a blind date gone wrong, and the time he did “nasal ketamine” with Amy Sedaris.

Cohen spoke about his close friendship with singer John Mayer, and gushed about his “love” for his pal. While he claims there is nothing romantic between the two, the Bravo producer detailed a recent night out, in which he admitted he got “physical” with his BFF.

After Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked Cohen about a "typical night out" with Mayer, he replied, "It's us going to dinner. We always sit on the same side of the booth. We sit next to each other, always. That is our spot."

While he said they don’t “hold hands,” Cohen said he finds himself “sinking into” Mayer “because he’ll have his arm around me.”

Cohen then recalled a recent night out with Mayer, in which he got "so physical" with his pal. "We were at the Sunset Tower last week, and I was getting so physical with him by the end that he was like, 'Andy!" Cohen said with a smile, "but I was kind of using his body to tell a story about a guy, but then I was like, I was in my cups a little bit."

"We were in a puddle of laughter. It ends," he added, "We love each other deeply. We actually do."

“I can tell,” Cooper replied with a smile, before asking Cohen, “Do you think you’re secretly in love with him?”

"I'm not secretly in love with him," Cohen explained. "No, we love each other. If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic, but you know what? I am so grateful for the love that we have."

During his appearance on Call Her Daddy, Cohen recalled how he met his longtime pal, Anderson Cooper, on a “failed blind date” in the 1990s.

"It was the 90s. It was probably like 94. I remember where I was in my then apartment when I spoke to him on the phone, and we were talking, and I made the fatal mistake of, couple minutes in, I was like, 'So, Gloria Vanderbilt is your mom?'" he shared, jokingly adding that he had "no couth or coolness."

“And he says that that was the moment where he was like, ‘I’m not going to go on a date with this queen,'” Cohen said, noting that after the infamous failed date, he and Cooper became “really good friends.”

"We both were friends with Barry Diller, and we would go on these trips with Barry," he continued, referring to the media executive.

“And I was like, ‘I love this guy,'” Cohen added of Cooper. “And I loved from the beginning making him laugh.”

When Alex Cooper asked Cohen if he ever wanted to "hook up" with the CNN journalist, Cohen said, "No," agreeing that their relationship with platonic from the get-go.

Cohen also named Cooper as the friend he’d trust to set him up on a date.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper and Cohen played the WWHL Word Association game, in which the former named a subject and the latter had to share his thoughts, preferably summed up in a few words.

When Cooper randomly brought up the drug ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen that has been known to be used recreationally, Cohen immediately replied, “Never done it.”

"I am the only gay man on the planet that has never done — Oh, no!" he continued, interrupting himself as he seemingly recalled a memory.

“Amy Sedaris and I did nasal ketamine once before we went to the Polo Bar,” Cohen shared. “But it was just like, it lasted like a half an hour.”

“We didn’t go in a K-hole or anything,” he added, referring to the out-of-body sensation users of the hallucinogenic drug can experience. “So we did do that. It was so weird! Someone gave it to us. It was not the time or the place, but it happened.”

via: TooFab