Justice! Illinois Deputy Found Guilty of Murder in Shooting of Sonya Massey, Black Woman Who Called 911 Asking For Help

BY:

Published 8 hours ago

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot 36-year-old Sonya Massey inside her own home, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The July 2024 killing sparked national outrage after bodycam footage revealed that Massey — who had called 911 to report a possible intruder — was shot in the face by Grayson moments after she told him, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Deputies arrived at Massey’s home near Springfield, Illinois, in response to her call. When they didn’t find anyone outside, they went inside, where Grayson ordered Massey to put down a pot of hot water from the stove. She complied. Seconds later, Grayson opened fire, hitting her three times.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Grayson had no reason to use deadly force and that Massey never posed a threat. His partner at the scene testified that he was shocked by the shooting.

On Tuesday, a jury agreed — convicting Grayson of second-degree murder after less than two days of deliberation.

Massey’s death led to public protests, calls for accountability, and new Illinois legislation aimed at improving police hiring standards. The case also reignited conversations about how Black women are often criminalized — even when they’re the ones calling for help.

Grayson now faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced later this year.

via NBC News

