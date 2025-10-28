BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

Middlebury College has confirmed that senior Lia Smith, 21, was found dead on Oct. 23 near The Knoll, the school’s farm west of campus.

According to a statement from Middlebury College president Ian Baucom, Smith grew up in Woodside, Calif., and attended Sacred Heart Preparatory. At Middlebury, she competed as a diver on the women’s swimming and diving team. She also participated in the Chess Club and Japanese Club. On campus, she spoke openly about transgender rights. “She was a gift to us,” Baucom wrote. College leaders and classmates also called her “an articulate advocate of transgender rights.”

Lia Smith’s Death Has Shaken the Middlebury College Community

Law enforcement spent several days searching the campus and surrounding areas after Smith’s disappearance. According to Vermont Biz, they used drones, K-9 units, and coordinated ground teams. Members of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team found Smith’s body in a field west of campus. After the autopsy, authorities confirmed her identity and announced the manner of death. Officials said no foul play is suspected and thanked students, staff, and volunteers who helped during the search.

Middlebury President Baucom said in a press release he was heartbroken. He added, “She was a gift to us, and we are so grateful that she was — and will always remain — a member of our Middlebury family.” The college said Student Affairs staff are supporting Smith’s family and peers, and will organize community gatherings in the coming days. The school also listed resources for students, including counseling and coordination with local law enforcement, while continuing to work with investigators.

“I have spoken with Lia’s family to express my heartbreak. As president, and far more as a fellow parent, I ache for them. This is a profound loss that nobody should have to endure,” Baucom said.

Vermont’s at-large U.S. Rep. Becca Balint also issued a statement honoring Smith. “I’m absolutely heartbroken… The community will remember Lia as a bright student, talented athlete, and friend,” she said, urging Middlebury students and residents to take care of one another.

Trans Athletes Face Growing Pressure Across the U.S.

Smith’s death comes amid an increasingly hostile climate for transgender student-athletes. In February, the NCAA revised its participation policy to limit women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth, according to ABC News.

Since the change, several trans athletes have been removed from teams or barred from competing. In Florida, Monarch High School in Broward County was fined and placed on probation after a transgender girl played on the girls’ volleyball team. Under state law, officials removed her from the roster, AP News reported.

At SUNY Geneseo, trans sprinter Sadie Schreiner filed a lawsuit after being banned from women’s races in March, citing conflicts between the NCAA’s rules and New York’s anti-discrimination law, according to WHEC. At Swarthmore College, trans distance runner Evelyn “Evie” Parts also sued after being told she could not stay on the women’s team following new policy changes, ESPN reported.

These restrictions have forced trans athletes to navigate sudden exclusions and confusing appeal processes while trying to continue competing.

