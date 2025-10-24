BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

Credit: JAVIER ROJAS/PI

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to make a statement, and this time, she’s backing it up with a check. The pop star announced that a portion of her “Short N’ Sweet” Tour profits will go to the Transgender Law Center. The decision adds heart to a tour already defined by confidence, connection, and empowerment.

What Sparked the Donation Decision

Carpenter’s partnership with PLUS1 led to the creation of the Sabrina Carpenter Fund. According to Pink News, the fund raises money for causes close to her heart. Some causes supported are mental health programs, animal welfare, and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. Now, she has added the Transgender Law Center as a key recipient during the second leg of her tour.

The Transgender Law Center provides legal aid, leadership training, and advocacy for trans and gender-nonconforming people. Its programs include the Legal Information Helpdesk and initiatives such as Black Trans Circles, Positively Trans, and the Disability Project. The organization thanked Carpenter on social media for her contributions.

We’re honored to share that the Sabrina Carpenter Fund has chosen Transgender Law Center (TLC) as one of its beneficiaries! ?



Thank you, @sabrinacarpenter + @TeamSabrina, for using your platform to uplift trans joy and liberation. ? pic.twitter.com/P5ECsf6EVF — TransgenderLawCenter (@TransLawCenter) October 16, 2025

“We’re honored to share that the Sabrina Carpenter Fund has chosen Transgender Law Center (TLC) as one of its beneficiaries!” they wrote.

“Thank you, @sabrinacarpenter + @TeamSabrina, for using your platform to uplift trans joy and liberation,” the organization continued.

Her “Short N’ Sweet” Tour has sold out across continents, and she’s using that success to amplify compassion, turning pop culture into a platform for solidarity.

A Record Year of Giving and Gratitude

The “Tears” singer is no stranger to supporting the queer community. Billboard reported that at the end of Pride this year, Carpenter raised $1 million for LGBTQIA+ initiatives. The achievement marked a major moment for the singer. She celebrated the milestone by thanking the community that has always supported her.

“As Pride comes to a close, I want to send so much love to my LGBTQ+ fans,” she told Forbes.

“You’ve always shown up for me, and I’m committed to showing up for you. Thank you for always uplifting me, making me laugh, and showing how special it is to be authentically yourself.”

Carpenter has consistently advocated for inclusion throughout her career. She celebrates Pride, calls out injustices against the LGBTQIA+ community, and uses her stage to encourage acceptance. Her partnership with the Transgender Law Center continues that pattern of purpose. It’s proof that her brand of pop isn’t only catchy, but it’s compassionate.

Turning Music Into Movement

“Short N’ Sweet” may describe the tour, but its message runs deep. Carpenter’s choice proves that kindness and conviction can travel just as far as any hit song.

Her contribution arrives during a time when advocacy work often struggles for funding. The Transgender Law Center now has more resources to continue its mission.

