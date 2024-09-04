Is Sabrina Carpenter Bisexual? Fans Believe the Singer Is Fluid

Sabrina Carpenter has grown from her Disney Channel roots into a full-fledged pop star known for her upbeat songs and catchy lyrics. The 25-year-old actress and singer recently released her latest album, “Short N’ Sweet,” which has been a hit with fans. But it’s her newest music video for “Taste” that has sparked a new round of speculation and curiosity, leading many to ask: Is Sabrina Carpenter bisexual?

The Buzz Around ‘Taste’

The “Taste” music video caught everyone’s attention when released on Aug. 23, 2024. First, who wouldn’t love the relatable lyrics, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true/You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you.” However, the most significant moment was when Carpenter shared an on-screen kiss with her co-star, Jenna Ortega, which quickly led to fan theories about Carpenter’s sexual orientation.

Social media exploded with questions and theories, with many fans wondering if this scene was Carpenter’s way of hinting at her sexuality. The intense chemistry between the two stars only fueled the speculation. But the question remains: Is Sabrina Carpenter bisexual, or are fans reading too much into a creative decision?

Is Sabrina Carpenter Bisexual?

To clear things up, Sabrina Carpenter is heterosexual. The kiss in the “Taste” video was an artistic choice, but it doesn’t reflect Carpenter’s sexual orientation. Despite the buzz, Carpenter has not publicly identified as bisexual or indicated that she is exploring that label. The video did what it was meant to do — provide entertainment. However, it’s essential to separate the art from the artist’s personal life.

A Dedicated LGBTQIA+ Ally

While the “Espresso“ singer may not be bisexual, she has consistently shown herself as an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community. She uses her platform to support and uplift her LGBTQIA+ fans, often sharing messages of love and acceptance, especially during Pride Month. Carpenter has been vocal about the importance of equality and LGBTQIA+ rights.

During the 2024 Governor’s Ball, Carpenter called out those who are anti-LGBTQIA+ by changing up her “Nonsense” lyrics.

“Do I text him back? It’s such a tough call / That won’t fit inside me, bro, I’m dumb small / People who hate Pride can suck my Gov Balls,“ she sang.

In 2018, the “Tall“ actress wrote a love letter for Billboard to the LGBTQIA+ community, citing how they had influenced her as an artist and person.

“I’ve been so fortunate that many of my LGBTQ+ fans have felt comfortable enough to confide in me and tell me their stories. When you come to my shows with pride flags, screaming the lyrics at the top of your lungs, I hope you feel an overwhelming rush of love and safety. You set an example for all of us. You have shown that ‘love‘ is not defined by anything society or the government determines,“ she wrote.

As she continues her rise in the music industry, Carpenter’s willingness to push boundaries and show support for all her fans, including those in the LGBTQIA+ community, will continue to resonate. While the question “Is Sabrina Carpenter bisexual?“ might linger, what’s more important is her message of love, inclusivity, and equality for everyone.

