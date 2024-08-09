8 Disney Queer Characters You Didn't Know Were Gay

Disney has been around for decades, creating a network that is fit for all individuals — including the queer community. As the network expansion continues, we learn that many of the characters in the Disney series have represented the LGBTQ+ community. Some characters are speculated to be queer, as others were known.

For generations, Disney has created movies and series that represent togetherness. Disney provides hope for our future even when the rest of the world doesn’t agree with the decisions. We dive into the characters we believe were representing the LGBTQ+ community.

Disney’s History with the LGBTQ+ community

Throughout history, Disney has stood with the people, especially with the LGBTQ+ community. During the late 1980s, Disney started recognizing queer folks. Queer coding began to develop in Disney movies and series such as “Toy Story,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mulan,” and more.

1. Ken from “Toy Story”

In “Toy Story 3,” Ken tries on approximately 21 outfits for Barbie. Most of the outfits were sparkly, and he even wore pink, which many claim emasculated Ken.

2. Cogsworth and Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast”

The live-action movie “Beauty and the Beast” created a clock and candle to be in a relationship. At the film’s end, Cogsworth and Lumiere share a passionate kiss after finally being free of the curse.

3. Scar from ” The Lion King”

It is uncertain if Scar is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, but many speculate that he was due to certain mannerisms. Scar, unlike Mufasa, had a higher-pitched voice than Mufasa, which many suggested represented that he was gay. Scar mentions the need to properly “curtsy,” which brings up further speculation.

4. Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”

Ursula was the villain in the hit animated film “The Little Mermaid.” Ursula originated from Divine — a drag queen persona of the late Harris Milstead. Ursula’s image sparked conversation that led to many fans having their suspicions. But it was never stated if the findings were, in fact, accurate. Instead, many just placed the Ursula as being extremely flamboyant.

5. Timon and Pumbaa from “The Lion King”

This is a conversation that has been happening for years between these two characters! Their expression of “Hakuna Matata” in relation to being free sparked conversations for many. During an appearance on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” actor Nathan Lane, who voiced Timon, expressed that since gay rights have evolved, Timon can now marry Pumbaa, which explains everyone’s suspicions about Timon and Pumbaa’s relationship.

6. Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty”

Due to Maleficent’s outfit seen in the animated and live-action versions, many fans called it her “drag queen” look. It is unclear if Maleficent is representing the queer community or not.

7. Hades from “Hercules”

Henry Bevan writes in Little White Lies Magazine via Facebook that if Hades weren’t busy trying to take over the world, he would be the gay best friend.

8. Jafar from “Aladdin”

Unlike the many men in the animated film “Aladdin,” Jafar wears a robe and makeup. Many fans associated his looks with his sexuality — including him to be one of the queer folk.

No matter how you may feel about the representation of LGBTQ+ on your television screens, you always have a choice to allow you and your children to view these projects. In the end, Disney will continue being an ally as they continue to represent the queer community. So yes, if you believe the character to be gay, more than likely they are! Disney rocks & so do you!

