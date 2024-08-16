A Look at the 2024 LGBTQIA+ MTV VMA Nominees

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and this year’s LGBTQ+ 2024 MTV VMA nominees are bringing their A-game to the red carpet and the stage. From rising stars to established icons, queer artists are making waves and setting new standards in the music industry.

LGBTQ+ Artists Taking Over the Music Scene

LGBTQ+ artists are gradually but powerfully reshaping the music landscape. This shift isn’t just about representation — it’s about breaking down barriers and redefining what it means to be a star in today’s music world. Queer artists are not only gaining visibility but are also receiving well-deserved accolades for their talent and creativity while living their authentic selves.

As we gear up for this year’s show, let’s take a look at the LGBTQ+ nominees dominating the stage.

1. Victoria Monét

Grammy-winning artist Victoria Monét is making waves with two nominations, including Best R&B for her standout video “On My Mama” and “PUSH Performance of the Year.” Monét’s talent and dedication to her craft are evident in her work.

2. Sabrina Carpenter

Newbie, but not so new to us, Sabrina Carpenter has earned six nominations. She is another up-and-coming artist for the world to look out for. The actress-turned-singer is up for the following awards: Best Pop Video, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, Best Direction, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. She will also perform at the award ceremony. We love to see all of Carpenter’s hard work paying off.

3. Chappell Roan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

This up-and-coming star is already making an impact with two nominations. Roan snagged “Best New Artist” and “PUSH Performance of the Year” nominations, a well-deserved nod for her unique sound and stage presence. The singer will also perform on this year’s stage, making her debut.

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Known for her powerful presence, good knees, and hit singles, Megan Thee Stallion — alongside SZA — is on the girls’ necks this year with five nominations. The H-town hottie is vying for the following awards: Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Direction.

5. Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B snagged a “Best Latin” nomination for her single “Puntería” with Shakira. The expecting mom has had a wild year so far, so we are excited to see how she does this year at the VMAs.

6. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a familiar name on the VMA circuit. Like Roan, she is nominated for two awards this year. Her voice captivates audiences, earning her a spot in the “Video of the Year” and “Video for Good” categories. Her influence and creativity remain strong, making her one of the standout LGBTQ+ nominees.

7. Anitta

Anitta scored three nominations this year, with two songs in the same category. Anitta is up for “Best Latin” (twice) and “Best Editing.” The “Queen of Brazilian Pop” is someone for fans to look out for at this year’s awards.

8. Troye Sivan

Australian singer and songwriter Troye Sivan earned a nomination for “Best Choreography” for his hit single “Rush.” His single is an electric pop “queer anthem.”

This year’s LGBTQ+ 2024 MTV VMA nominees represent a diverse and talented group of artists making their mark on the industry. As we look forward to the awards ceremony, it’s clear that queer talent is not just participating but leading the charge. Stay tuned to see who will take home the coveted Moon person.

Do you think these queer stars will take home a trophy? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.