Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Baby After Filing for Divorce from Offset | www.lovebscott.com

Cardi B is having another baby!

In attempt to move the conversation from her divorce filing, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting another child — presumably with soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset.

She captioned a series of photos:

With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!

It has been rumored for a few weeks now that Cardi was with child, but now we have official confirmation. She and Offset are already parents to son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6.

What do you think Cardi will deliver first — her third baby or her second album?

Congrats Cardi!

